Support for LaMon
I write today to express my support for the election of Dana LaMon as board member for Area 3 of the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
As a former student member of the Board of Trustees, I know as well as anyone the importance of this election — and the dangers of a third member joining the ranks of Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell.
While I respect and admire Donita Winn, I am confident that Dana LaMon is the best choice in this election. He’s a retired administrative law judge who has been volunteering in AVUHSD schools for decades. In fact, it’s through his volunteer work that I met him in the first place.
A clear thinker, powerful speaker, and preeminent force for good in our destabilized world, LaMon can stand up to Ruffin‘s cruelty and Parrell’s complicity with a persuasiveness no one else can achieve. He combines legal expertise with educational experience, clarity of mind with an embracive wit, and fidelity to reason with a guiding philosophy of love for all people.
Dana LaMon has the soul force of Mr. Rogers, the moral urgency of Cornel West, and a voice like Morgan Freeman. Blind since his youth, and Black since birth, he sees the possibilities in all people like few others ever learn to do. Our students deserve him, and I’m proud to endorse him.
The first blind graduate of Yale College, a father of AVUHSD graduates, a longtime AVUHSD volunteer: Dana LaMon’s the leader for whom we’ve been waiting. Now is our chance to elect him. I hope we don’t miss it.
Noah Sveiven
Palmdale
Anti-fascist groups
Not to mention many of this forum’s participants, Trump often accuses anti-fascists of instigating violence. However, since 1994, no killings in the US have been traced to anti-fascist groups, while no fewer than 329 killings have been linked to pro-fascist groups, e.g., Boogaloo Bois, Aryan Brotherhood, and, say, Christian Identity.
Recently, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) constructed a database of nearly 900 politically inspired terrorist attacks that have occurred since 1994. The study shows that only one murder in those 25 years was associated with anti-fascists and that it was the attacker who died. It demonstrates that, by far, the most notable domestic terrorist threat derives from anti-government “militias,” white supremacists, and the likes of the Boogaloo Bois.
Both the CSIS and the Anti-Defamation League reported that anti-fascists haven’t committed a murder in the US since 1994. It should also be noted that, like the Edelweiss Pirates and other German groups that resisted the Nazis, Antifa-like organizations in the US sometimes do engage in violence. But they do so in self-defense while countering pro-fascist groups.
Too, despite William Barr’s assertion that “Antifa” is enabled by foreign countries that want to “sow chaos and disorder” within the US, there exists no amount of evidence that would substantiate his claim. As such, the administration’s effort to frame the recent anti-racism protests as part of a violent anti-US conspiracy holds all of the peculiarities of a typical Trumpian disinformation campaign.
Indeed, like the Edelweiss Pirates, the White Rose, the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, and other groups that fought fascism before 1941, modern-day American anti-fascists are attempting to fight back against Trump and his minions before it is too late. The Edelweiss Pirates, the White Rose, the Abraham Lincoln Brigade failed. Let’s hope that “Antifa” doesn’t fall.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Time’s up
I tearfully watched an interview with a registered nurse last night. This devoted man was talking about his firsthand experience caring for Covid-19 victims in their final throes of the disease. He lamented that far too many of these human beings died without loved ones present. He spoke of his determination to be there for them so they would not die alone even if it meant staying past his shift, or coming in on his days off.
Moments later, I watched our president at a rally spinning a soulless tale accusing doctors and nurses of falsely attributing deaths to Covid in order to make more money. He proposed that this was the reason the US death toll is so high. Such heartless, self-serving lies are a mainstay for this dangerously insecure man. Desperation makes a lousy cologne. Tuesday, let’s rid ourselves of the Trump stench. His time is up.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Scared yet?
A tale of two Americas: If Trump wins, Biden will blame the Russians, Chinese, Ukranians, Macedionian bot farmers, hackers and ballot fraud.
The mainstream media will lose their last grip on reality. CNN will make the graphics larger on its running tally of CoVid deaths and infections. Russian and China will throw away their dirty dossiers on the Biden family (no more leverage). Massive riots will break out in Democrat controlled cities throughout the nation — the media will blame right wing militias (and the world will think America is now a banana republic).
Self-effacing movie stars and pop stars “still” wont leave the country. The deep state will continue to protect the interests of the unelected DC Swamp dwellers. The economy will bounce back. Nancy Pelosi will turn green and melt.
If Biden wins, he and Junior Soprano will be the only two people in the world who think they are in charge.
Bill Heard
Palmdale
A couple of thoughts
If we have voted out Day light saving time why are we still playing the game.
Why do we not see anything in the AV Press in reference to Joe Biden and his son Hunter laundering foreign money?
Just a Thought,
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
Third world country
Well it has happened. We have become a 3rd world country. I didn’t think I would see it in my lifetime but it happened. We have an alleged corrupt and money laundering Democratic candidate running for president. The liberal media refuses to report all the evidence against Groundhog Biden and his son.
P.S. Four more Years
Cuatro mas Años
Mais quatro Anos
Altri quattro Anni
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
