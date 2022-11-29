Radical pipe dream
The Antelope Valley’s solar panel installations will all soon celebrate the coming Winter Solstice marking the shortest daylight and longest dark night periods of the year next month on December 21.
The celebration will recognize the end of declining KW hours generated and increasing production as the earth makes its journey around the sun until the Summer solstice.
The antithesis of this joyful event will be the utility companies and government regulators entrapped by their propaganda as they see their profits and patronage payments decline.
Can we say this may become our culture’s Stonehenge? It will not be as the short lived panels wear out and their materials are recycled or left to rot, while the government mandarins in charge will be galloping after some other radical pipe dream. The detritus of their advocacy will be on view for all to see.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Hunting the wren
’Tis the season, folks. For myth and magick!
D’ya fancy a game of “Hunt the Wren”? On December 26? On the Isle of Man?
At Ballycrink, Mr. Quirk’s house on the IOM, while he was petting his tailless (and mean-looking) Manx cat, he was telling me of other Manx oddities.
Mr.Quirk was a member of House of Keys,in Tynwald, the Manx Parliament and a real genial guy. He was eagerly telling me of the four, or even six-horned, Manx Loghtan sheep, of the fairy-guarded bridge at Port St. Mary, of the Buggane, the irritable and destructive Manx giant. (And of a local darkish, creepy and certifiably haunted secluded glen) and more to the point in this season, a beautiful and magical Manx lady that had so many men bugging her, Mr Quirk said, that she became so bored and irritated that she “laughingly,” shape-shifted” to a wren and flew away.
That is why, he said, the wren is “ceremonially” hunted on December 26, St. Steven’s Day. At first, years ago, in a vengeful manner but these days as a happy “hunting the wren” festival.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
A growing issue

read where the L.A County Board of Supervisors approved converting General Hospital in East L.A into a 1400 units with beds for the homeless and low income affordable housing, at a cost of $250 million tax dollars for starters.
General Hospital has been closed for over 14 years although a good idea with good intentions but adding 1400 beds/housing for the homeless and low income families would only add more human and auto traffic to an already congested overcrowded area, sounds like warehousing people.
The last time I visited General Hospitals emergency room was in 1988 on a Saturday night for an hour while doing a study on crime. I thought I was in a war zone after seeing shooting stabbing and victims of assaults first hand being brought in by a steady stream of ambulances.
I remember rumors circulating during the 1970s and 80s if one were to become a victim of a gunshot wound or a stabbing your best chances for survival was being taken to General Hospital for they had some of the best most experienced trauma doctors in the country.
The L.A County Board of Supervisors needs to be reminded one should never mix hard working low income workers in close proximity with individuals suffering from severe mental problems the results could be disastrous on the victims of crime.
The growing Homeless problem is just like the man made political immigration problem everybody claims they want to help...just not in my neighborhood. We should find solutions to the problem from a prevention angle instead of trying to fix an ignored problem turned crisis.
I wonder how a 100 year old General Hospital would hold up to a 6 plus magnitude earthquake.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
None of the above
When Donald Trump announced he will run for president, again, it is interesting to note who jumped on the Trump bandwagon.
Can you figure out which of these prominent Republicans are enthusiastic supporters of Trump’s third run for the White House?
1. Mitch McConnell
2. Mike Pence
3. Ivanka Trump
4. Chris Christie
5. Mike Pompeo
6. Paul Ryan
7. Jared Kushner
8. Mitt Romney
9. Ron De Santis
10. Bill Barr
The correct answer is none of the above.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Trying to fit in
Mr. Rios wrote about LULAC employing scare tactics in attempting to get Hispanics to vote Democratic: “LULAC supports the progressive Democratic parties lust for political power and control over Latinos…” Rios needs to stop assuming that everybody knows what LULAC means.
LULAC stands for “League Of United Latin American Citizens.” LULAC was founded in 1929 and “…is the oldest and most widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization…” and was created “…when Hispanics were denied basic civil and human rights, despite contributions to American society.”
It appears that Rios is against an organization that a number of Hispanics have benefitted. LULAC “…has fought for full access to the political process and equal educational opportunity for all Hispanics.”
In 1945, LULAC sued the Orange County School System due to segregation on the grounds that Mexican children were told they were “…more poorly clothed and mentally inferior to white children.”
Some more facts: “there were more Mexican Americans hung than the total number of blacks hung during the Civil War;” A young Mexican American girl choked to death eating a tortilla because “…her peers were not allowed to get her a drink of water from a ‘whites only’ water fountain.”
Rios writes: “When will LULAC realize Latinos are more in line with Republicans?” In 2022, “…Latino votes remained solidly Democratic in their voting preferences…” 64% of Latinos reporting that they voted for a Democratic House candidate, compared to 33% who reported they voted for a Republican candidate.” “Latinos Support Democrats Over Republicans,” brookings.edu., Nov 2022
In the past, letters were written with racist remarks towards Hispanics. I recall a white woman wrote that she would not give a Hispanic child a cup of water. It appears Rios avoids writing about racism towards Hispanics so he can fit in with the Republican Party.
Vincent White
Lancaster
