The world economy has been disrupted. Political unrest is spreading throughout the free world. Millions of people have died and globally many more will die.
The Chinese communist party didn’t have to drop a bomb or fire one shot. All they had to do was say nothing. Think about it.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
A lot of work to be done
Although I don’t agree with the outcome of the Presidential election, I (unlike the 2016 Dems and Never Trumpers) will agree that President-Elect Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. Furthermore, I predict that Vice President-Elect Harris will be the 47th President within two years.
I honestly believe there was cheating with the outcome of the election results in a number of states.
There were too many things that don’t appear to be on the up and up to say there was not some sort of cheating going on. Will we find out all those things before the Electoral College meets in mid-December? No, and Joe Biden will be declared the winner.
Does each state need to review and update their election laws to attempt to keep elections honest? Yes, including the State of California. As I write this, three weeks after the election, some of the races and ballot proposals have still not been decided. If we are going to have wide-spread mail-in voting (vs Absentee Ballots), we need to have the laws written that will direct how that will happen.
Mail-in and Absentee ballots, how will they be collected? Where will they be collected? Will the collection location be a secure facility (i.e., police station, fire department, courthouses), or will they be locked boxes on the street and subject to vandalism?
How often will the mail-in/absentee ballots be collected? Will they be processed and counted immediately? Who needs to be present when ballots are collected? How will they be secured until they are processed and counted? Will ballots be allowed to be received to be counted the day after the election?
A lot of questions. A lot of work to be done. Start working Sacramento, that’s what we pay you for.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Taking the oath
There are no Democrat or Republican law enforcement or military personnel designated in the oath. When these words are spoken — “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God...” their politics are neutral and not considered a part of the oath.
The Constitution of the U.S. and the Bill of Rights are written documents interpreted by the Supreme Court, enforced by the judicial branch and changes are made by the Legislative branch. The checks and balances are in place to maintain accountability. The assumption that the 1st and 2nd Amendments will be overturned can not take place without the checks and balances in place.
Those of us who have taken that oath whether political office, law enforcement or military service must remain faithful to it for the sake of our hard won freedoms. If you took that oath, you must not waver unless you have renounced your citizenship.
We can agree to disagree, but that oath is for life. Please stand-fast together as patriots to enforce these principles and fight the good fight to preserve our freedoms. Remember the promises made to preserve the Constitution.
John Henderson
Lancaster
‘Truth decay’
In response to Mr. Don Dyas article to the editor on 22 Nov 20 concerning President Barack Obama’s recently aired 60 minutes piece on CBS.
Mr. Dyas failed to mention in his letter to the editor that President Obama wasn’t attacking Trump.
He was stating a fact. President Obama was talking about something he calls truth decay.
The Republicans don’t care the leader of the free world is the liar in chief (20,000 and counting). Do you remember this one? Trump stated he got folks on the ground in Hawaii and they are looking at President Obama’s birth certificate that proves he isn’t a US citizen.
Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and Kevin McCarthy know he is a liar but they continue to support him. In addition, every lie told will be used as propaganda by our adversary’s (Russia, China, Iran, and South Korea).
I’m sure they are telling their folks this is what democracy will get you the most prolific liar in US history. Looking forward to a response from all the Trump supporters.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
Having a plan
Moderna and Pfizer have announced positive developments in the world-wide scramble for a COVID-19 vaccine. As the world inches closer to a vaccine and the notion of a post-COVID society appears attainable — our local officials must ensure that the Antelope Valley builds back forcefully. Here’s how:
First, our local governments must coordinate with federal, state, and county officials to ensure that the eventual vaccine is distributed in a methodical, equitable way. Distributing the vaccine will not only require prioritizing those most vulnerable to the virus, but also distributing the vaccine equally amongst socio-economic lines.
For example, those entrusted with vaccine distribution should ensure that the vaccine is equally accessible to those attending private clinics as those who visit public ones. The cost of the vaccine — if there is a cost — should not be a barrier to access.
Secondly, local officials must enact worker recall ordinances to help connect workers to the jobs they lost at the onset of the virus. A worker recall ordinance would require employers in certain industries to make an employment offer to the workers that were laid off when those employers decide to hire again.
Myriad of cities across California have already enacted urgency ordinances offering worker recall rights. Worker recall ordinances will help catalyze local economic recovery.
Lastly, our local leaders must use the power of their example to bring the virus to a precipitous end. Polls suggest that many Americans, particularly in minority communities, are skeptical about the upcoming vaccine.
Further, many might prematurely celebrate the arrival of a vaccine as the culmination of the virus. In response, local officials should be among the first to receive the vaccine to illustrate its safety and they must balance the ongoing need for social restrictions with the public’s fatigue over COVID-era regulations.
Luis Martin Haro
Lancaster
Thanks Joe
As much as I love President Trump and dislike Joe Biden, Joe has done one thing that I approve of. He didn’t appoint Hillary to anything. Thanks Joe!
Fred Frakes
Canyon Lake, Calif.
Problems with parking
How much quality of life is the city of Palmdale willing to give up for the sake of selling building permits?
Two projects were recently granted deviations to allow for fewer parking spaces than apartment units. A move that forces tenants to park on the street.
Most joint tenets need two incomes necessitating the need for two vehicles. In the case of the Avenue R and Division project street parking is very limited in the already congested area.
I would like anyone interested to take a little tour and see for yourself the results of apartments that were built with no consideration of parking.
Avenue P6 from 5th Street East to 6th Street East cars parked bumper to bumper both sides of the street.
The same condition exists on Q10 from third street east, west for two blocks, the street sweeper hasn’t been able to make a decent pass there for three years.
The north side of Q10 remains free of cars due to phony signs placed there to discourage drug sales. It seems that drug buyers and sellers are too lay to walk across the street, that’s the theory I’m told.
That is the kind of future our city officials have created for two more neighborhoods.
Next time you vote think (clean sweep). Do they really think people only have one car or less. I have a neighbor that at any given time has ten or more. He parks them up and down both sides of the street and often leaves them for months.
Hey! Maybe he will rent one of those new apartments and make it easier for me to back out of my driveway. I might even consider paying his firth month’s rent, providing he signs a lease and takes his cars with him.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
