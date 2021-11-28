Food for thought
According to Jody Westby, CEO of cyber security firm Global Security, the cyber threat environment is more dangerous now from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) than it’s ever been.
According to cyber security professional Billy Torrence, who once worked as a project development manager of cyber security operations for the US military and intelligence agencies, the United States hasn’t done enough to protect itself from threats.
Torrence said the Department of Homeland Security and the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Agency are absolutely inept at defending the United States from cyberspace adversaries.
Torrence recognizes there are good people in government agencies, but firsthand experiences revealed there are also many who are “the wrong people” and “not the critical thinkers” needed to accomplish the mission of protecting the country from cyberwarfare.
According to Torrence, the CCP primary goal is to collect information and degrade the capabilities of the United States.
Westby said the Chinese regime has continued to collect a “treasure trove” of information from US citizens.
Last month, in a statement before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency is “opening a new China counterintelligence investigation every 12 hours.”
On August 4 William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, told the Senate Select Committee, “it is estimated that 80 percent of American adults have had all their personal data stolen by the CCP, and the other 20 percent most of their personal data.”
Just a little food for thought to chew on.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Not so fast
Before we destroy our economy by eliminating fossil fuels as directed by the United Nations IPCC we should consider the following.
During the Maunder Minimum (about 1645 to early 1800) the earth got cooler as the sun released less energy. We call this period the little ice age.
After this the earth again cooled during the Dalton Mimimun which ended about 1830.
The earth is now entering another cooling period due to another solar minimun.
Perhaps we should not be in a hurry to get rid of fossil fuels and thus destroy our economy.
Variations of solar energy is the primary cause of the heating and cooling of the earth not the 5% of co2 in our atmosphere that is attributed to man.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Point, counterpoint
Sue Brax: Lead pipes have not been a thing since the 1800’s. They were outlawed in the 1920’s.
Sorry but I find it hard to believe we need to spend multiple trillions of dollars on this “problem”. This so-called infrastructure bill is 100% pork. Your side often complains about the crony capitalism of the Republicans, what do you call this garbage?
Guy Marsh: in your haste to try to make me look foolish you completely overlook the facts re the JAB. The only thing you got right is the “vaccine is not completely effective” The fact is the “vaccine” which is not a vaccine at all is at best 45% effective after 6 months with J&J being 13% effective.
The booster, the booster you cry! Good luck with that. I’ll take my chances at surviving a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate rather than risk the horrific side effects of a bio weapon disguised as a vaccine.
That’s just one side of the argument. The first in my book is it’s none of your business whether or not anyone has gotten your magic shot. Period. If you’re scared stay home.
I don’t wear a mask, haven’t been Jabed yet I haven’t gotten sick! Do your best to explain to us thinking people how we un-vaxed and un-masked have managed to stay alive the last 2 years let alone how we can infect others. Good luck with that.
Ralph Brax: You are about 10 years behind in your news. Fox news has not been a thing for at least a decade. You want to know a secret? They are too far to the left. Any patriot worth their salt dropped them years ago. You need to find a new boogieman.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, even you lefties.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Another holiday, another explosion
Today is Thanksgiving. As I look at the world around me, what am I thankful for? Family, friends, food, freedom, gut-rattling, anxiety-inducing explosions…. wait, what? Oh, right. How silly of me.
It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without earth-shaking explosions. Of course. Everyone knows that Thanksgiving is another explosion day, right?
As I sit here attempting the futile, impossible challenge of feeling grateful, I am tormented yet again by the symphony of illegal fireworks. Thanksgiving should be a day of peace and gratitude, but instead it’s just another nightmare, like every holiday has become.
I’m actually supposed to feel thankful while I’m surrounded by maniacs who think it’s funny to torture people. I know that sounds like an extreme exaggeration, but I assure you that it’s not. These criminals know what they’re doing to me and many others.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
