Fracking is harmful
I am a Lancaster resident, and a retired electronic engineer. As part of my process of writing a book on world climate change,and its harmful effects on our planet, I have performed extensive research on the subject of the “fracking” processes and its very harmful effects upon human society.
This writing was prompted by reading the AV Presses published article in the Letter from Readers section, entitled “All Lies,” written by Mr. Jack O’Connor, in AV press’s Saturday, October 17, 2020 issue.
This is not written against Mr. O’Connor’s political opinion, but to enlighten his opinion on the usage of the “fracking” process and its detriments to people and our earth.
1st lets understand the “fracking” process. Google “the seven steps of oil and natural gas extraction” offered by the Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development. Basically, fracking interjects a high pressure steam of liquid chemical and water into the earth to force extraction of oil or natural gas from the earth. This injected water based chemical liquid is returned to the surface, maybe reused, but eventually stored in deep wells.
This unwanted “fracking” liquid is harmful to natural water tables, lakes, streams, etc., animals and humans. The harmful effects of fracking can be read in numerous publications, three are referenced here, they are google the following; “Disasters and accidents of horizontal slick water fracking;” “Fracking’s personal tragedies,” from the Time Union newspaper, April 2014; and “More fracking tragedies for farmers and ranchers in North Dakota”, 2012.
Our California governor has banded the process within California. It should be banded nationally.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
The voting system
We can send men to the moon land a probe on Mars but we still don’t have the technology for an accurate secure voting system. Why not help stop illegal voting by resorting to good old common sense, like.....
1. Limit voting to 3 days only.
2. Vote in person.
3. Must show a valid state issued I.D when voting.
4. Have your right thumb finger printed, placed into a computer for verification.
5. No more delays in counting votes.
Should any one claim voter suppression for not being able to obtain a state issued I.D. Kindly remind them one needs to show a valid I.D when cashing a check, open a bank account, applying for a job, job, college, medical care, joining the military, purchase liquor, cigarettes, buying a car, make a credit card purchase, driving a car, board a plane and buying a firearm. Almost forgot....applying for unemployment benefits, welfare, food stamps, a free cell phone, Sec. 8 and food stamps.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
He did so much
71,000,000 voters want to know why President Trump lost the election. About a year ago, everyone including the democrats thought Trump would win in a cakewalk and yet when extra ballots were found, why were they all for Biden?
While the liberals and the democrats will not admit it, every democrat, every news outlet, every TV outlet, most journalists and columnists, nearly every local politician and the entire education establishment wanted to destroy him and get him out of office. There has never been such a campaign mounted to destroy a person.
Covid 19 and George Floyd were also responsible.
When the president first shut down access to China, Nancy Pelosi, invited everyone to China town. As the pandemic wore on, the democrats made it all political and as a result Trump could do nothing right. Every night on TV news, mayors and governors were whining and complaining and blaming their shortcomings on the president. His difficulties were always broadcast but somehow the democrats issues and problems never were.
Then there is the lying and racism. Every democrat and Trump opponent accused him of lying and then called him a racist. No facts just accusations. So what did they do? They accused him of being a womanizer, then they tried to impeach him. No luck there either, then it was his Russian connection, then his covid 19 response, then the Supreme Court nominees and the election process itself.
What really is a shame is that Trump did what he promised. He built a wall, fixed the China problem, brought some peace to the Middle East and much more. What will we be saying about Biden in 4 years?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.