A prediction
I watched the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and in my opinion justice was served. Liberal media reporters and commentators made false accusations that the rioters were peaceful, the AR15 was brought in from out of state, labelled Kyle a racist, Kyle was a active shooter randomly shooting peaceful protesters.
What ever happened to innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. One has to ask what in the heck were these three doing that night ordering late night take out pizza.
This is a classic example of what happens when local politicians cater to the radical marxist woke mob where police are ordered to stand down leaving citizens no other choice.
Im reminded of the “92” L.A riots where Korean businessmen armed themselves to protect life and property after L.A.P.D was pulled. Word to the wise...never make death threats followed up with a physical attack on a armed person especially one armed.
A lesson to all liberal politicians who support defund the police and bend to the will of the lawless marxist woke mob never abandon the citizens you claim to serve and support your local police.
These White radical marxist protesters protesting in front of the court with BLM signs the Kyle case color was never an issue. Will these same White marxist woke protesters protest the inner city streets of America like Chicago where the mass murder of youths and their perpetrators are both Black, no! thats what gives them the purpose to justify their existence.
I support freedom of the press in truth in reporting. Should the liberal media be held accountable for misinforming the public with propaganda therefore raising racial tensions. Proving once again never underestimate the power of the media. I see multi-million dollar defamation law suits on the horizon.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Global warming is serious
The text below is prompted by two AV Press articles. They are: “Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash”, published November 13, 2021, and “Nations strike climate deal with a contentious coal compromise,” published November 14, 2021. Within the (11/13/21) article, Mr. John Kerry, the U.S. Climate Envoy, is quoted, “a definition of insanity” that trillions were being spent to subsidize fossil fuels worldwide.
“we’re allowing to feed the very problem we’re here to try to cure. It doesn’t make sense.” Both articles contain a lot of vital detail. They should be read.
In addition, after consideration of the most recent published Climate Change scientific report, pointing out the vast gap between corrective goals and actual achievements.
The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, “humans are digging our own graves. We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” That says it all.
In the (11/14/21) article, Guterres is quoted, “We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe.” However, Mr. Kerry said, “It’s a good deal for the world. It’s got a few problems, but it’s all in all a very good deal.” As an Global Warming reduction advocate, paying attention to our climate scientists, I am more inclined to side with the UN’s Secretary General’s view point.
Not enough U.S. citizens take the Global Warming issues seriously. However, our Grandchildren certainly will, because they will be trying to survive on a dying plant.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
