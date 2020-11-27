Stop the ‘tyranny’
There are 17 million government employees in the US (including our high-paid Public Servants) who are still collecting paychecks while 20 million are on unemployment. “Let them eat cake”?
There were 13 million people working in the restaurant industry.
Many are already struggling to get by on unemployment, the new shutdown on outdoor dining will add a lot more. Small businesses and large companies have gone bankrupt.
Shutdowns and mandates are being based on the number of “positive covid tests” being reported, which are highly questionable.
Many are from antibody and antigen tests even though the CDC says only viral tests can actually detect covid.
How many “cases” are based on antibody or antigen tests? There doesn’t seem to be any data out there … hmm.
The FDA has just approved a home rapid antigen test, so you can bet your boots that “cases” will soar even higher.
I believe that hospitals and doctors get money from the government for each “positive test” they report.
I believe they get money from the companies who make the tests that they use and that they will get money from those who make vaccines that they use.
The medical industry is a business, reporting as many “positive cases” as they can benefits the business.
We taxpayers have been paying for all covid-related government assistance.
We’ll also be paying higher taxes later to “refill the bucket” a double-dip.
Plenty of medical experts completely disagree with what our shutdowns are based on, but our public servants are only listening to the ones who will say what benefits them.
It’s time to let them know that they’re not fooling us and we want this tyranny to stop!
Judy Kiesel
Lancaster
Christians and morals
When Thanksgiving occurs, I tend to be thankful for the things I have. However, I feel different this year because of the following: “The number of people looking for divorces was 34 percent higher from March through June compared to 2019… The data showed that 31 percent of the couples admitted lockdown has caused irreparable damage to their relationships. “US Divorce Rates Skyrocket Amid COVID-19 Pandemic”, nypost.com, 1 Sep 2020.
The coronavirus has created “…stress, unemployment, financial strain, death of loved ones, illness, homeschooling children, mental illnesses…”
This is a time more than ever to help each other especially those of us who call themselves Christians. Instead of doing this, Pastor Shane Idleman has decided that an outgoing president is more important: “…character is important, but, if a man, who has decent character… do we look at his character over his policies?
Policy speaks louder than character (although ideally, they should match)…
The President is hated not because of his character, but because of what he stands for. AV Press, 21 Nov 2020
When Trump is criticized about his character, why does Idleman say that Trump is “hated?” Former Christianity Today Galli writes: “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character. To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve…
Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.” Dec 2019
Being Thanksgiving, I wonder why Idleman reveres Trump and not understand why there will be 30% of Christians that will not go to church permanently once the pandemic subsides?
Vincent White
Lancaster
