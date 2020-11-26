What goes around comes around
For all those Republicans out there who still are convinced that Rudy G. and his gang of so-called lawyers will bring victory to their one and only leader, here is some information that might get you to change your mind.
Joe Biden has set a record of the highest number of votes for a winning presidential candidate, and the turnout stands at 65% for all eligible voters, the highest since 1908. He also now holds a popular vote lead of 6 million votes. It seems that the bigger the gap the louder Trump gets.
Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, stated, “It’s just a lot of noise going on, because Trump is a bull who carries his own china shop with him.” Biden has captured an Electoral College vote of 306-232 the exact margin Trump won in 2016, which he described as a “landslide.”
What goes around comes around.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Just curious
Due to a nationwide Covid-19 resurgence, we are told to restrict our family and travel plans this holiday season. Just read that Congress is going home for the holidays. Which home? The one in D.C. or their home of record? Just wondering?
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Ridiculousness
Judy Kiesel and Judy Watson’s letters were not very factual. In Ms’ Kiesel letter she states; “Per the CDC, more than 9 out of 10 death certificates of someone who “died of COVID” list other causes, which means “COVID deaths” are closer to 25,000 than 250,000.”
However, when I went to the CDC web page at CDC COVID Data Tracker they list over 255,076 Covid-19 deaths in the United States as of November 22, 2020. In addition, she mentions in her letter; “There are many other reasons to doubt the validity of “positive tests” statistics: hospitals receiving funding based on cases/deaths due to COVID.” This rumor of hospitals receiving funding is another major lie out of the Liar in Chief’s playbook on how to bamboozle the simple minded people who love him so dearly.
“The idea that hospitals and doctors are falsely inflating COVID numbers and even putting patients on ventilators to drive up their payments is not just ridiculous, but it’s insulting to the doctors who are putting their own lives at risk,” said Joe Hanel, spokesperson for the Colorado Health Institute. The same feeling of over inflating deaths is not only Joe’s belief, but it is also the belief of 1000s of doctors.
Judy Watson’s letter is just plain and simple ridiculous. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann wrote; “Trump’s campaign had used “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” in its effort to throw out millions of votes.” “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state.”
Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, should invest in a better quality of boot polish to color his hair and stop practicing law since he forgot you cannot present hearsay in a court of law.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Think about it
Don’t know who said it, but I’m certain it wasn’t a Socialcrat.
“The problems we face today are there because the people who work for a living are not outnumbered by the people who vote for a living.”
Think about it.
Another thought to remember: “Remove one freedom per generation and soon you will have no freedom and on one would have noticed.”
Yes, Commie Marx spouted that one. Really, folks, think about it. It’s going on this very day.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Trump to the rescue
What? Hollywood’s, Robert Di Niro, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Billy Joel and Billy Crystal, praise Cuomo on his Emmy Award for outstanding overage of Covid briefings.
For what? Being a mass murderer? Cuomo put Covid patients in rest homes and infected thousands of elderly with pre-existing conditions and they died. The largest death rate of elderly in the nation happened in New York on Cuomo’s watch.
Murder, no other word for it. Even after these senior homes said they weren’t equipped to handle them. Cuomo screamed at Trump, for more help. Trump acted with warp speed and set up 2 field hospitals in New York and sent Cuomo a hospital ship for infected Covid patients. Cuomo didn’t use them.
Has the democrat Hollywood gang, gone completely mad? I just don’t get it. Trump transformed auto manufactures to shift their production line to make masses of ventilators and equipment to help combat this outbreak. Trump supplied the world with this equipment. Our country is sinking fast because of corrupt information brainwashing the public. It’s called propaganda. Start praying. Our country is doomed. The deep state, is very deep and spreads far and wide, more then you’ll ever know.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Curiosity
One of the sheer pleasures of my life is reading your newspaper while having my daily breakfast.
Each day I find a myriad of errors in letters to the editor. Curiosity (yes, I do know what it did to the cat) leads me to ask if you print these missives just as they are written (spelling, comprehension, grammatical and all) or if the mistakes are yours?
In one of the letters printed in today’s AV Press (11-18) the writer three times uses “except” when he obviously means accept, so I’m inclined to think that you make no corrections, but print these letters as they are written — warts and all. Just nosy ...
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
Editor’s note: You are correct, they are printed (mostly) as they are received.
