Save the Joshua trees
So the city has approved another tract map for new houses on the west side of Lancaster. Water/drought issues aside, there are lots of Joshua Trees on this parcel of land.
The builder is required to protect or move a certain number of these trees. Unless someone is on site to make sure this is done, not a single Joshua tree will be left standing when the building is done.
It happens all the time. Protecting the Joshua trees is written into every permit approval but isn’t enforced and we are losing the Joshua trees at an alarming rate.
Case in point. The parcel where Tom’s was built on the corner of L & 30th St. West had one Joshua tree on it. It was supposed to be preserved. When the construction was complete, well you guessed it, the tree was gone before construction was completed.
There is no one to oversee these plans to make sure they adhere to the permit regarding the Joshua Trees. There is no penalty for this offense. There should be a strict fine for destruction of the Joshua Trees.
The city is always looking for ways to make money. Well here is a sure fire way. You can be sure that all the Joshua Trees on this location will be gone when construction is completed.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Social Security
So, the government is telling us that Social Security will soon run out of money. Hard for many to believe, but when you look at the history of Social Security, you wonder how it has gone this far.
First: allow me to say that Social Security benefits are not an “entitlement” — why? Fold actually sweated for it, employers also paid into it, unlike an “entitlement,” such as welfare, where folk receive money and food stamps (EBT cards) each month, without paying a cent into the “program” — and the feds want to change the name of Social Security benefits to: “Federal Benefit Payment.” This implies that the feds supply all the money, when in fact, they supply: Zero!
2ed: We need to take legal action, to force the feds to replace, with interest, every cent of Social Security money and medicare money they “borrowed,” to spend elsewhere over the years ...
3rd: With up to 40 million potential workers, killed by abortion, since 1969, a lot of contributions from employees and companies, were not collected.
4th: With several thousand folks passing away in America, monthly, many already retired, but up to 35% employees, a lot of money already paid into the “system” won’t be paid to those folk. It is absorbed to help pay for the living.
5th: If you make $2500 a month, employed legally, you and your employer each pay 6.2% into your Social Security account. About $310 a month, combined. Even at 1% interest, the account would double in less than 75 months. And keep doubling, in less time, as you age, and receive pay increases. To, perhaps, after 40 years of employment, you would have up to a million dollars.
6th: Except for the fact that no life-long politician can leave all that money alone.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
The best
Joe Biden is the best thing to happen to the Republicans since Jimmy Carter!
Fred Frakes
Canyon Lake
The ‘real’ danger
The opinion section of this news paper is supposed to be for the expression of views and opinions. some writers, however, don’t have the facts and just get off slamming others.
A member of the writers tag team of Brax and Brax, Sue Brax wrote a letter that showed her lack of knowledge of her subject.
First, she seems to read or hear only what suits her. Rep Garcia and McCarthy voted against the infrastructure act because it was simply too expensive.
Of the 1.5 trillion dollars in the bill, only 1/3 will go to infrastructure the rest was a trillion dollars of democratic pork.
Further, it’s interesting that people are clamoring to get into this country even though she says that we are thirteenth in infrastructure. I would challenge that statement except that the democrats have spent us into a nearly 30 trillion dollar debt hole that takes vast sums away from needed improvements just to service the national debt. There’s not enough money in the whole world to pay our debt.
And if you really believe the propaganda of vast job creation by the infrastructure bill then take a look at other make work programs and how they rarely worked and cost far more than planned. Newsom’s crazy train is a great example as was the bay bridge project in San Francisco that cost $7 billion more than planned.
You can’t credit Biden or the democrats with anything except their expertise at throwing vast sums of money at every conceivable problem. That’s their solution to everything.
No, it’s not the republicans that are dangerous it’s the democratic socialists and their uninformed friends who pose the real danger to this country.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Writing to the media about the media
The Rittenhour trial is over, with a not guilty verdict delivered. The justice system worked as designed.
The District Attorney charged Rittenhour, a jury selected, both sides presented their case, the jury deliberated and found him not guilty on all five charges. End of story, right?
Not so fast, influential people including the President, Vice President, members of congress, and celebrities from film, TV, and sports expressed extreme displeasure with the verdict and are letting the entire world know of their displeasure.
If these influential people had their way, the court would go full China or Russia on Rittenhour and overturn the verdict.
I am shocked that these esteemed members of society do not understand or appreciate the rule of law. But I am livid at The Mainstream Media, MSNBC, CNN, CBS, and other major news outlets that flat lied to the public.
Even after it was well established that Rittenhour did not cross state lines with the weapon he used they continued to say he did.
One outlet even said the two individuals killed were black when they were clearly white as is Rittenhour.
We should all be thankful for a televised trial otherwise we would need to rely on the brain-dead media and never have known the truth. Quick question — why should I believe anything the media says?
Curtis Redecker
Lancaster
