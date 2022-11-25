A name for everyone
Why wouldn’t the schools in the AV use names from native birds and animals from the AV for there mascots instead of silly other names.
Suggestions of native birds and animals LeConte Thrasher or Loggerhead Shrike or Long-billed Curlew or a Mojave Ground Squirrel or the Yellow Pine Chipmunk. So now that the wicked witch of the west has to retire her broomstick does that mean her minions Shiftless and his buddies have to meet in a broom closet to stir the cauldron of j6 slop?
Still waiting for that irrefutable evidence about Russia. Maybe it is on Hunter’s laptop? Along with daddies offshore bank account numbers?
Warning to UC strikers the UAW has the most convictions of bosses than any other, mainly for embezzling millions from there members.
Seen nice picture of mad Maxine with FTX ceo. Are the MLB umpires going to have FTX patches on there uniforms next season?
Former LA teachers unions boss Alex Caputo-Pearl once explained, “We have a unique power-we elect our bosses.
It would be difficult to think of workers anywhere else who elect their bosses. We do. We must take
advantage of it”.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Another lie
I see the GOP has another 3-ring circus ringmaster named Kevin McCarthy. In a press conference in El Paso, Texas, McCarthy called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, warning that the new House GOP majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border. However, what the GOP does not realize is the real crisis at the border is a humanitarian crisis, not a security threat.
With most arrivals coming from two countries Guatemala and Honduras rather than Mexican nationals. Regarding Homeland Secretary Mayorkas, McCarthy, said; “His actions have produced the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history. Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’s dereliction of duty.”
My question is what about the GOPs dereliction of duty failing to work with Democrats on a solution to the southern border, other than building a wall?
Walls are irrelevant along the Rio Grande, there is always U.S. soil on which they can stand between the riverbank and any fencing.
In the desert, people climb over or dig tunnels under fencing, and then wait for the Border Patrol.
Maybe McCarthy, will follow Trumpy Dumpty and continue building a wall, along with getting Mexico to pay for it. Afterall, the previous administration’s unsuccessful deterrence was a band-aid.
Most of Trump’s wall was replacement for existing dilapidated or inadequate fencing, despite earlier plans to build new barriers where none existed before. Only 40 miles of new wall was constructed. And guess what? Mexico did not pay one red cent for it.
However, with funds left over from the previous administration, about 438 miles of existing fencing was repaired or replaced.
Trumpty Dumpty claim the wall is finished is another lie.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
