Blurbs about Herriot
Lately, at least a half dozen blurbs about James Herriot have surfaced on You Tube on the net. Resurfacing some great memories.
On one of my driving trips in the UK, in 1985, I had two goals — to find a deeply coombe-hidden, one thousand, (yep, 1000), year old manor house in Cornwall, haunted, and also to find a famous author-type vet who wrote under a pseudonym. Surprisingly easy, both of them.
In a pub in Cerne Abbas, Dorset, I mentioned Herriot and the barman immediately supplied “Thirsk” North Yorkshire.
Since then, both James A. Wight and his son, also a vet, have appeared in US magazines with my byline as well as in New Zealand.
And, yes, Penfound Manor, near Bude, Cornwall, also.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
