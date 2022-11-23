Can’t see other viewpoints
Recently, I posed a question as an accountant and asked how Trump’s policies benefitted anybody making under $400,000. Mr. Connor wrote several responses ranging from a secure border, low inflation, low gas, grocery prices, etc.
Mr. McGregor wrote, adding that “... everyone black, white, Latino, and in-between, had more money in their pocket ...”
Finally, O’Connor wrote: “The American people have had enough of the democrat party and their woke agenda as you will see on Tuesday and again in 2024. Can we all say red tsunami?”
What I meant to write was how Trump’s tax policies benefitted anybody making under $400,000. Trump’s tax law resulted in a decrease in federal revenue by $6.2 trillion over the first decade and raising the federal debt to at least $20.7 trillion by 2036: An Analysis Of Donald Trump Revised Tax Plan,” Tax Policy Center” Oct 2016.
Conservatives like O’Connor & McGregor always have false assumptions about minorities. Many African Americans believe that Trump is a racist.
I am one of them. Trump said that he would never hire African American accountants due to laziness being a trait seen in blacks. Republicans consistently fail to talk about African Americans’ concerns.
Since Biden has been in office, several letters have been written about his performance from high inflation to gas prices. Conservative Republicans like O’Connor believed in a “red tsunami” tidal wave that would place Republicans in firm footing with the recent voting.
This failed to occur. Conservatives never took the time to find out viewpoints other than their own.
Other than continuing to criticize Biden, Republicans failed to come up with solutions. How many Conservative Republicans are going to write in to acknowledge their failures?
There must be something that voters liked in Biden that they do not see with Republicans.
Vincent White
Lancaster
The president does matter
There are two significant stories that have received very little attention from the media. They are worth examining.
Several weeks ago about 48,000 unionized academic workers across the University of California’s ten campuses, who perform much of the teaching and research, walked off the job for better pay and benefits.
These teaching assistants, post-doctoral scholars and researchers took to the picket line, which prompted cancelled classes, shuttered labs and other academic disruptions.
The workers are demanding pay increases, child care subsidies, better healthcare and longer family leave. These proposals seem justified when most administrators make more than $200,000 a year.
One student worker stated, “We teach the majority of the classes, grade more tests and papers than any faculty member, and do research that brings in large amounts of funding to the UC system.”
Faculty have supported the protestors. They have held “teach-ins” and have cancelled classes.
It will be interesting to see what develops.
In another story which has received very little air time, a few weeks ago Brazil had an election. The far-right incumbent and friend of Donald Trump, was defeated. A progressive, Lula da Silva, was elected and quickly announced that he would do surveillance of the Amazon and reverse the deforestation of the jungle caused by the prior president.
The former leader put most of the environmental agencies under the corrupt agri-business sector, which opposes the creation of protected areas. On the international front, Lula’s efforts to preserve the rain forest have found supporters. The Norwegian government will resume multimillion dollar donations to finance anti-deforestation policies.
Yes, it does matter who the president is.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Told you so
Somewhere I’ve heard it said that during the Korean war. A Marine told LT.General Burwell “chesty” Puller: Sir, we’re surrounded. The general replied. Those poor bas***ds. They got us right where we want them. We can shoot from any direction.
The other day, after reading the AV Press headline: Garcia defeats Smith retains seat; his win gives GOP control of house. I said pretty much the same thing as the General. We got the far-left, right where we want them, at the ballot box.
Then, I sipped a little more coffee and added. So long, Shifty shift. But that’s not the best part.
According to the AV Press. Voter registration in our district (CA27) stands at: 41.47% democrat; to 29.24% Republican. Which means, Garcia picked up the cross over vote. I hate to say; i told you so.
But the Tusi gabbard, theory of, checks and balances, works. Anyway. Give yourselves a big. Oorah AV. You were surrounded by a woke mob and shot back. Purple hearts and Sharpshooter medals for everyone.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.