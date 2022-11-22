An absurd statement
As if to single-handedly demonstrate his hubris, Donald Trump reacted to AG Garland’s appointment of a Special Counsel to head up investigations into Trump’s most recent crimes by boasting, “I am not going to partake in it. I’m not going to partake in this.”
Such an absurd statement reveals the depths of Trump’s delusion that he is above the law. Imagine any of us being charged with a crime and expecting to escape prosecution by merely refusing to “partake” in it.
The former president’s breathtaking ignorance is only matched by his bottomless arrogance. I am confident that Special Counsel Smith will not be deterred in the least By Trump’s antics. However, Trump’s reaction is indeed one for the books.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa, Calif.
All in favor ...
The midterm elections are over yet there are still some races undecided and that’s incredible.
When I first voted in 1961, we had results the next day and sometimes sooner. There were no computers. All mail in ballots were called absentee ballots and every voter had to request one. Ballots were paper and counted by hand.
Yet here we are over 60 years later and we can’t get quick results with all our computers and technology. No wonder there is so much concern about our voting process. Perhaps we should all get everyone together and vote by a show of hands.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
A time for thanks
It has been said that life is 10% what happens to us, and 90% how we choose to react to what happens to us.
It’s easy to wallow in crapulence. It’s also easy to count our blessings.
It’s better to focus on the good things in our lives, than to renumerate the misery.
I find for everything that clogs my mind with negativity, there are more things to feel grateful about.
I’m thankful for my humidifier that keeps my bedroom at between 45 and 60% humidity, making it easy to breathe through the night.
I’m thankful for my Navage nasal irrigation system. It has also made it easier to breathe and get through the covid/flu season.
I’m thankful for finding this product called “Balance of Nature”, which guarantees me 10 servings of fruits and vegetables every day in six pills.
It really has made a difference in my energy and appears to have helped my overall digestive system.
I’m thankful for my parents’ survival into their late 80s and my ability to see them this year.
Even though my dad is nearing the end, he is surrounded by 24-hour in-home health care and able to stay at his house overlooking another Diamond Head sunset.
I’m grateful for my wife, who has been my best friend and stuck with me for 37 years.
I’m grateful for my cat, who has been the best companion and keeps my yard vermin free.
I’m thankful for our local newspaper the Antelope Valley Press, for hanging in there and doing the best keeping us informed about our local community.
And I’m thankful, grateful and blessed for my friends, who make me laugh and keep me inspired.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Why not?
John Manning: “[A] writer in support of socialism has inadvertently admitted that the marginal economy of Cuba today is largely because of the US embargo. In other words, socialism can only survive if capitalist economies support it.”
I didn’t “inadvertently admit” that Cuba’s economy is in shambles because of the US embargo. I clearly stated that the embargo, intended to starve Cubans into submission, was the main reason for Cuba’s woes.
As the severe disruption of America’s economy caused by the pandemic demonstrates, the entire world depends on the monstrous juggernaut known as the capitalist system. So, much like Cuba, America can only survive if other capitalist economies support it.
Despite the embargo, Cuba has the third highest living standard in Latin America and the Caribbean. Under the US-supported Batista dictatorship, Cuba suffered the Western hemisphere’s second lowest standard of living.
The reintroduction of capitalism would constitute a reintroduction of poverty.
Indeed, Cuba has a higher life expectancy rate and lower infant mortality and neonatal death levels than the US. Cuba is also free of homelessness. And its people are, overall, more literate and educated than their American counterparts.
Yet, Cubans are expected to embrace capitalism and strive to emulate America’s revolting social landscape.
That degree of self-delusion and arrogance is strictly American.
What’s especially telling about Manning’s attitude toward Cuba is that, as a physician, he’s never acknowledged Cuba’s enormous gains concerning healthcare and general well-being.
Manning then stated that socialism pushes “unicorn dreams.” But the Cuban Revolution’s social gains aren’t dreams. Although strategically ignored by the Right, they’re realities.
So, as asked via my 09.28.22 response, if socialist revolutions are “abject failures” (Manning), why has so much effort been devoted to defeating them? If they’re organically doomed to failure, why not sit back and wait?
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
A transformation
After 14 years, behold the fundamental transformation of the United States of America.
Former Attorney General William Barr describes the ‘Deep State’ as a mindset amongst a minority of civil servants to forsake the ethical roots of their oath of office and the values of the agency in which they serve in favor of pursuing political objectives.
An example of such an individual, consider Jack Smith, former chief of the DOJ Public Integrity section. Jack Smith initiated the conversation between the DOJ and Lois Lerner’s IRS that set in motion a signature scandal of the Obama administration: targeting conservative nonprofits.
A couple years later the Supreme Court also reversed the conviction by Smith’s team of then-governor Bob McDonnell (Virginia) for unconstitutionally exceeding the definition of bribery laws.
Now this apparent deep-stater will lead the investigation into former
President Trump.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Florida is a fine example
From a predicted red wave looks like a flood. Things are looking brighter Republicans have taken control of the house Pelosi gave her farewell a-dios address and nobody tore up her speech.
Now starts the many past ignored investigations by the Democrats and the liberal media like..... president Big Guy Joe his son Hunter and the Chinese CCP connection, the Afghanistan withdraw where we lost 13 brave American lives and the $ billions in military armament left to our enemy the Taliban, COVIC 19, the politicalization of the FBI, the open border invasion etc..etc.. thats enough to keep congress busy for the next two years and beyond.
Its not revenge its justice. Just don’t expect the major news outlets controlled by the liberal Democrats to report any of these major investigations.
Notice how the liberal media wasted no time bashing of Trump at every turn looks like a repeat of the pre 2016 elections.
Lets see if the Republicans in power will be held to their word in exposing truth therefore restoring faith in our fair and equal justice system for all.
They say in 70% of the delayed voting nation wide resulted with Democratic victories. Lets hope voter IDs, state drivers license or state I.Ds are scanned in the voting system to avoid voter fraud.
Lets also push for fixing the voting machines by the 2024 elections therefore restoring faith where winners will be declared that same day live not weeks later.
If Florida can do it why not the rest of the country.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
