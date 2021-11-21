Not giving credit
Neither of the congressmen representing the Antelope Valley, Mike Garcia or Kevin McCarthy, voted in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Perhaps it is because they enjoy seeing children sickened by lead poisoning and don’t want to replace lead water pipes. Or maybe they don’t think rural Americans deserve internet access. It could be that they are proud of America’s infrastructure, once the world’s leader, is now ranked thirteenth in the world.
Or maybe they don’t like the fact that over the next ten years 60 million new jobs will be created.
My guess is, they would sacrifice everyone in this country to a second rate life rather than give Joe Biden or the Democrats credit for anything.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
A couple of things
Re: planners OK development tract map...I can “adopt” at least two Joshua trees to my property...have a gardener to put into ground in my backyard and Fish and Wildlife can supervise if I can be a good “parent”...oh off the subject...please Albertson’s in Rosamond...pave your parking lot it’s horrible...
Ingrid Smart Newmark
Rosamond
The reason for the season
I read with sadness your lead editorial of Nov. 17 titled “Doesn’t anyone now what Christmas is about?” It is true that spending time with family and reaching out to those who are perhaps less fortunate are important and rewarding activities, you implied that Christmas is simply a time for emphasis on those things.
When Charlie Brown asked the similar question you raised, his answer was the real reason for Christmas: That being that a loving God gave the world the greatest gift ever given in the person of Jesus Christ. Our family will be gathering, exchanging gifts and giving to worthy causes during this time, but I am grateful that our family time will be centered on the Christ child.
Merry Christmas to all!
Bill Waddle
Lancaster
