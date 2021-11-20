The best disinfectant
Joe Biden’s presidency is so typical of how Democrats run for office and then govern when elected.
Car dealers call it bait and switch. Say what you have to in order to get elected then go hard left and force an agenda on the country that most people would never have voted for.
In Biden’s case, he is destroying our country before our very eyes. If he said, I’m going to open our southern border and entice immigrants to come here, do you think he would be our President today?
If he said, I’m gonna stop oil leases on federal land, shut down pipelines making us dependent on foreign oil again, which will raise the price of oil, fuel inflation, and cripple our economy, he would not be in office today.
He said he would have the most ethical administration in history. Does that allow his equally crooked son to sell his bogus art for artificially high prices. He is literally selling his father’s office in plain sight.
Joe Biden is the most corrupt, dishonest, and incompetent President ever to occupy the White House. He belongs in the Big House, not the People’s House. Democrats investigated Trump extensively. Trump made his money as a private citizen.
Biden made his fortune while holding elected office. But how? He’s a public servant. It’s time Biden is investigated with the same fervor as Donald Trump was. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. I await the midterm elections when Republicans can slow down the destruction.
Melvin Chikato
Acton
It won’t be easy
Anyone who reads the Valley Press and watches legitimate television news stations is aware that the US economy has been booming this year.
Paul Krugman, one of the top economists in the country, has informed us that employment has increased by more than 5 million since January.
Krugman points out, to his dismay, that some Americans, mostly Republicans, say they are pessimistic about the economy. How can that be? Yes, there are a few temporary problems, such as inflation and the disrupted supply chains but they will soon go away.
His conclusion is two fold. One is that while most folks are doing quite well, they imagine others are struggling. He points out that it is like people saying crime is on the rise, even though it is steadily falling. The other factor is that far too many people listen to Fox News and Newsmax and believe the nonsense they hear.
Krugman and many other enlightened people know the economy will be better in the months ahead when the pandemic subsides and the supply chain gets worked out. The problem is how to get the facts out there.
His solution is that the good news will have to receive the hard sell by the Biden administration. It won’t be easy given the falsehoods conservatives and Fox News tell us.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Take a ride on the peace train
Maureen Cleave died. She was the British journalist that reported John Lennon’s infamous comments in 1966: “We’re more popular than Jesus now. I don’t know which will go first — Rock and Roll or Christianity.”
It only took another 10 years for Rock and Roll to die. When people began doing “The Hustle”, it was over. “The king is gone but he’s not forgotten. This is the story of Johnny Rotten.”
I was only 4 when Lennon made the comment that led to Beatles record burning events around the United States.
Up until then, I only knew the Beatles as cartoon characters on my favorite Saturday morning television program.
I didn’t endorse the Beatles record burning events that followed Mr. Lennon’s comments, but I will admit, when a Disco record burning event was held at a stadium in 1983, I was sorry I couldn’t attend, even though I had no disco records to burn.
I still listen to and enjoy my Jusuf Islam records. I remember some people burning them, too. I said, “Take a ride on the peace train, dude.”
It’s best when musicians and actors keep their politics and religion to themselves.
John and Yoko in New York in the early seventies was a prime example. Easily his most unflattering period.
Prince Harry is doing it now. Meghan is his Yoko.
My favorite Beatle is George Harrison.
I’ve yet to drop the $1,000+ on the new “All things must pass” monstrosity, including garden gnomes and a book mark carved from the wood of a real dead tree on Harrison’s property.
I think the Beatles and Christianity will both last as long as the human race exists.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
