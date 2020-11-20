Good people
still exist
A very special thank you to the person that is responsible for buying our breakfast at IHOP last Saturday the 14th. That was a very nice thing to do for a veteran and his wife.
This just shows that there are still good people out there during this Pandemic. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Philip Roberts
Lancaster
Earth, mail and guns
Why should the Republicans accept the 2020 voting results? The Soros Flat Earth society (Democrats) haven’t accepted 2016 results.
Turns out that there’s a little, known thing that the United States Postal Service does. Did you know that they take a picture of every letter mailed, something called the Mail Isolation and Tracking system put into effect in the year 2001 to combat anthrax scare. Sure seems that someone would be able to find out when something was mailed without postmark. Pictures must have a time stamp wouldn’t you think? Lost ballots?
Good news the ATF reports that there are 434,000,000 firearms in the United States of America. They also report in the last 28 years a drop of 73% in homicides 53% suicides. Amazing huh who would believe that. Probably only a bunch of deplorables.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Losers
Now that there is a possibility that a man, who spent five decades in Washington DC defining the word “mediocre” may be president, there will be some winners and losers.
Winners: The Mainstream Media. They can now crawl back into Biden’s lap, like a well-fed kitten and purr contentedly for the next four years. Big Tech. Google, Facebook, and Twitter will no longer have to be coy about their computer algorithms that discriminate against Conservatives. The Deep State. Whistleblowers will now be called “leakers” and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There will be no lucrative book deals or cable TV appearances — they and their families will be hounded as traitors to the nation. Wall Street. Remember the trillions of dollars the Obama/Biden administration poured into the deficit? They called it “priming the pump” but it was really a huge corporate bailout for Democrat donors and unions — stand by for some more corporate welfare cheese! Kamala Harris. She will be hovering over Biden like an impatient niece waiting for a rich, elderly uncle to pop his clogs. Conservative talk radio. The mainstream media has so badly damaged whatever credibility they had left to run interference for Biden, that once the “bad orange man” is gone, their ratings will plummet.
Hopefully, Rush Limbaugh and many other Conservative talk show hosts will be around for many more years to point out the hypocrisy of the left. China, Russia, Iran. Need I say more? General Flynn. A presidential pardon will end the four year nightmare for this true American patriot. The Republican Party. More minority and female candidates beat Democrat incumbents than ever before — a good sign for the party. The Losers: The American people and the Constitution.
Bill Heard
Palmdale
