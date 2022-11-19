A threat to financial stability
Oh, how I love the New York Post, after they came out with this; “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall — can all of the GOP’s men put the party back again?”
Trumpy Dumpty is what they are calling him. Then there is at the bottom of page 1; Florida man make announcement (page 26). This was after Trump said he is running again in 2024.
Now that the GOP has a small narrow majority in the House, their stance has changed from, lowering inflation, curbing gasoline prices, fighting crime, and fixing the southern border to investigating Hunter, impeaching the president, airing their grievance of the COVID-19 pandemic and other stupid investigations. Basically, the middle of the road GOP will be held hostage by the extremist like Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Poor old Kevin McCarthy will have his hands full trying to keep these whackos MAGA inline. These whackos will teach McCarthy just how extreme they can get.
McCarthy will be beholding to the extreme far-right wing. Afterall, he has already shown he is unable to control them. Green and her followers already have their knives are out for McCarthy. Poor Kevin has no real plan for governing.
The House Freedom Caucus will take control and will be calling the shots.
Then you have the GOP leaders having a full-blown public meltdown as they blame Trumpy Dumpty for their poor performance in the mid-term elections.
McCarthy would like to pass a bill to ban abortion nationwide along with repealing key pieces of Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which would raise prescription drug prices for Americans on Medicare.
Since we are on the topic of Medicare and Social Security, McCarthy wants to gut Social Security and Medicare. As we all know this could threatening the financial stability of our economy.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Burning down the house
DJ Trump has announced that he will run for re-election as president in 2024. He will have fewer voters and donations than in 2020.
He can not win but he can try to “Burn down the House” of American democracy and the Constitution as he has promised. He thinks he is above the law.
I find that “life-long Republicans” are posting that they have left the Republican party because of DJ Trump. I ask, I beg that Republicans stay in the Party to save it for America and the Constitution.
If we stay in the party and vote for a sane candidate to beat Trump and if the Democrats stay in their party and do not become/faux Republicans to vote for the Don, Karma can be a dog.
Republicans need to get behind one candidate to defeat Trump. I do not want to be put in the position of having to morally vote for a moderate Democrat, a vote again for Normalcy.
The DJ knoes he can not win. His attorneys have advised him that he can not escape prosecution by running for president. He knows that many Republicans and Independants will for a Democrat that stands for Normalcy.
He will not have the numbers to win., once again So why is he running? To Burn Down the House of America, as much as he can.
Ken Walker
Lancaster
A cruel alternative
About a year ago, my neighborhood was becoming overpopulated with stray cats. Nobody was feeding them, and they were hunting all the sparrows and mourning doves.
I used all my personal charm to get two of them to let me pet them. They did not act like feral cats, but more like semi-friendly juveniles. I transported them to the Palmdale animal shelter, and they took the two kitties in and promised to put them up for adoption.
Now my neighborhood is plagued once again with stray cats. These are mostly juveniles that have just come out of kittenhood and are friendly, not feral.
My neighbor across the street decided that since I had met with success taking two to the animal shelter, this year he would do the same thing. So two days ago, he transported two of them to the Lancaster animal shelter on Avenue I.
The officer at the Lancaster animal shelter told him that the policy had been changed. Now, the animal shelter will not accept cats. Period. He said that the cats had been reclassified as “wildlife”, and he suggested that my neighbor take the two kitties out into the desert and release them. He recommended a location where there is empty desert and no people.
The nights here now are freezing cold.
The desert is home to coyotes, poisonous snakes, and hungry birds of prey. It would be a hostile environment for any kitten or cat.
I have never worked at an animal shelter, so I am not familiar with the stresses that enforced euthanasia has on staff.
But it does seem exceedingly cruel to release these animals into the wild and make zero attempt to offer them up for adoption.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
