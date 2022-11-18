‘Evil’ fossil fuel
The big debate is fossil fuel will destroy the earth. Not to worry, because we will run out of fresh water before we run out of fossil fuels.
The ocean is rising minutely, but the reason is not because the ice is melting. The reason is erosion, which brings us to another subject. Topsoil.
There is only a thin layer of topsoil on earth, which is quickly being eroded into the ocean. This will make growing food lmpossible, except hydrophonic but this takes fresh water, and most water will be contaminated by salt.
We can extract the salt from the water, but that will create mountains of salt which destroys most all plant life except seaweed. So who wants to discuss the evils of fossil fuels?
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
