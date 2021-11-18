Don’t do it
I’m happy the baby in Auburn is fine, lesson learned.
Never leave a child alone in a vehicle! Do not leave them alone, period.
Kim Kelly
Lancaster
Wrong decision
Every decision President Biden makes is the wrong decision.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
More fracking and coal, please
Since Biden has shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and stopped fracking, his actions have contributed to a 14 percent drop in fossil fuel production.
Green initiatives have also contributed. They have shut down coal mines and supplies of oil and natural gas. There is a world of energy shortages, and the rest of the world is thirsty for US oil, gas and coal, and Biden wants to shut down all domestic production by 2035.
When Trump left office America was all but energy sufficient and even an energy exporter.
The United States had access to more oil, gas and coal than hundreds of years worth of energy.
Now, as a nation, we’re back to importing tens of billions of dollars in energy from OPEC and Russia instead of selling the hundreds of years worth of oil, gas and coal.
Do the progressives who run the country really believe that we’re going to counter the rising Chinese threat by building windmills?
They think that distributing income and wealth make more sense than creating it?
Wouldn’t China, Iran or Russia love to use a little cyber technology to shut down some of our power grids, and then watch us scramble and struggle.
Hotels, assisted living, homes and other major facilities are required to maintain generators — gasoline or diesel — to survive power outages.
Many hospitals, homes, and businesses have stocked up on gasoline powered generators.
Even if an electric powered generator existed today it would have to produce far more power than it burns.
What kind of green power could operate the giant trucks, the farm machines, the commercial airplanes, and the high tech vehicles that our warriors need?
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
You get what you vote for
So, our VP, who could not get more than 5% of Democratic votes in any primary 2020 election, who is one failed heartbeat away from being president, was sent to France, to “fix” things, has, instead, made a total ass out of herself, with her poorly done, poorly thought out, French accent fiasco ... No one laughed with her ...
And the “apology tour 2.0,” continues ... to quote a movie line: “Remember, you wanted this.”
Skip Thacker
Mojave
