Life gets easier
I like the AV Press’ new staggered delivery with Tuesday’s mail publishing both Monday’s and Tuesday’s NY Times Crossword Puzzles together.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Life gets easier
I like the AV Press’ new staggered delivery with Tuesday’s mail publishing both Monday’s and Tuesday’s NY Times Crossword Puzzles together.
Now when I am stumped by a clue on the Monday puzzle, I can fudge a little by peeking at the solution on the next days puzzle. Life gets easier all the time!
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
They ‘caved’
The Republicans shouted and raved
Expecting a “Big Red Wave”
Politics being fickle
It became a small trickle
Mostly “flushed away” when they “caved”
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Big losers
Midterm elections, without a doubt, are interesting.
From the 1930’s on, the political party that has the president in the White House has only been able to increase the number of their members in the House and Senate three times.
In 1934 voters increased the number of Democrats in both houses of Congress. They clearly supported what FDR had done, increasing the number of jobs for millions of unemployed workers during the Great Depression.
In 1998, the number of Democrats were increased in both houses because people were upset that Republicans had impeached Bill Clinton for purely political reasons.
In 2002 voters increased Republicans in Congress because George W. Bush was doing a good job dealing with the terrorist attack on 9-11 and was uniting the nation.
In 2022 Republicans were convinced that a massive red wave was going to wash over the nation.
They agreed with Newt Gingrich that the GOP would gain more than 40 House members and 3 senators.
Well it didn’t happen. Democrats won 13 governors, flipping 3 of them.
If you don’t know, governors can block Republican shenanigans.
Donald Trump is in deep dodo. He personally selected some big losers like the know it all Republican, who lost to Mark Kelly in Arizona.
The infamous Dr. Oz who flopped back and forth on abortion rights and where he lived went down to defeat. Herschel Walker, who knows little about government and politics, but who does know how to pay women to get abortions, and then lie about it, is in a runoff.
Mitch McConnell is praying Trump will disappear in 2024 and Republican candidates with some other qualification than kissing Trump’s you know what will win the Republican primaries.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.