The results of the last national election will hopefully bring the Democrat party back to common sense and reality. The present-day left wing progressive refrain has done enormous harm to our national structure and specifically the party of FDR and JFK.
That honorable political party was lost with LBJ and destroyed by President Obama.
Sadly progressive liberalism has caused them to become the party of white guilt and cancel culture, of racial divisiveness, of people who say “birthing people” instead of mother, and want the FBI and the federal justice department to investigate people who have the audacity to criticize teachers, calling them “domestic terrorists”.
There is a punitive and sadistic desire, the modern day McCarthyism, to see people harmed who dissent from their worldview.
This is an increasingly central and defining feature of today’s American liberalism. This faddish ideology must stop.
The election result is hopefully a defining moment that the use of racial division and racial demonization cannot be used to overturn economic systems in favor of the failed socialist policies of contemporary history.
If you doubt the tragedy of Marxism/Communism you need only to review the poverty driven devastation of Eastern Europe after falling under collectivist rule in about 1945. They are still struggling to recover.
The Democrat party of Jefferson/Jackson (the name now dishonored by the woke generation as slave holders) needs to recall the words of President Clinton to rediscover it’s past and commonsense. His comments that “The era of big government is over” and that abortion should be” Safe, legal and rare” are worth remembering.
John Manning
Palmdale
Biden’s accomplishments
The Biden Administration says the economy is humming along but on January 14, a gallon of regular gas at COSTCO was $2.86. Jump ahead to November 12, where a gallon regular gas at COSTCO is $4.38. Is the price increase of $1.53 per gallon success? Biden, please stop the country does not need any more of your success.
Ralph Brax brags about Biden Administration accomplishments usually contrasting them to the Trump Administration and his Letter on November 13 was no exception.
Brax stated the unemployment rate on January 20, 2017, was 4% when it was 4.7%. Seven tenths of a percent may not seem like a much, but it is huge when considering the number of unemployed. Brax also stated the January 2021 unemployment rate was 10% but the actual percentage, according to www.factcheck.org, was 6.3%. A sizable percentage to be sure but nowhere near 10%.
Brax and Biden brag how Biden’s economic policies created millions of jobs. Were they jobs idled due to COVID-19 but now filled? They are not new jobs just unfilled jobs.
Brax says Trump did little to address the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID vaccines became available in December 2020 and over 1M people vaccinated by the time Trump left office on January 20, 2021. Trump left Biden with 800M COVID-19 vaccine doses for Biden to get into residents’ arms.
Brax says Biden promised to bring the troops home from Afghanistan and he did as he said he would. Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster for the US and NATO allies. American citizens and allies remain in Afghanistan with their only hope of getting out is to rely on former US military members and NGOs.
The current inflation is not transitory as stated by Biden. It will be with us for years, not days or months.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Research the facts
On October 11th, Jim Gardner wrote; “Obama became a rich man as president.
It should not be the goal of our elected leaders to get rich while on the job, however” (I am not sure if the Press cut off his sentence or if Jim just his lost his train of thought).
Anyway, if Jim would do a little research, he would discover that President Obama was already a wealthy man when he entered the White House and that the lion’s share of the Obama’s fortune came from the books he wrote prior to becoming president.
In addition, while in the White House he also invested wisely in the stock market and real estate.
So tell me Jim, what is the matter with that? Donald Trump made million from real estate and Wall Street. Are you trying to say Presidents should not invest their money?
After leaving office, President Obama also earns money from speaking engagements. Are you trying to say former presidents should not write books or do speaking engagements?
Curt Redecker, wrote on October 12th, moaning and groaning about the high cost of gasoline, along with blaming the increase on President Biden. Gee Whiz Curt, you should do some research and you would soon discover that regardless of political party, the President has very limited control over the shift in gasoline prices. Gasoline prices depend mostly on global supply and demand. The biggest factor in the recent price spike has been the slow but steady economic recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Conservatives will also blame the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline. However, they fail to realize that the most of the oil that would have flowed through the line was to be exported. In addition, the pipeline wasn’t operating yet.
Republicans need to research their facts.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
