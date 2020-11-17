Critical thinking
With the election over, Governor Newsom’s behavior in face of the covid pandemic and the ongoing attempt to remove him from office is suspect, as nearly 2,000,000 signatures on petitions suggest.
Before covid, he toured the state passing out money to local towns for homelessness relief. He was in Auburn, Sonora, the Central Valley, and more. Now Auburn and Sonora have no homeless problem but they were prominently part of his tour. Nothing came of this media event except it cost the state money.
In April when most places were locked down, his winery and restaurants were open. How’d he do it?
It was reveled recently that his kids are in class in a private school. How’d he do that?
He and 12 of his friends had dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Sonoma. It should be noted that dinners start at $300 per person as it is one of the best restaurants in the world. Wasn’t it Governor Newson who said gatherings can be no more than 3 families for only a couple of hours outdoors? His dinner went late.
And if this is not enough, he pardoned a murderer serving 30 years to life after only 20 years in prison. Why? This man was guilty of brutally killing a mother and her daughter. His guilt was not in question.
These are the things that the Governor does. He is a wealthy politician, riding into office on his aunt Nancy Pelosi’s coattails and is constantly in the state spotlight.
When he first came to office he said Jerry Brown’s crazy train was dead. Well its not dead and he plans a sort of high speed train from north of Bakersfield to just south of Medera. All this while the state is in a $50 billion covid hole.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
They won’t have that
Part of Biden’s plan to counter the pandemic proposes a “Pandemic Testing Board” (PTB) akin to FDR’s War Production Board, which produced aircraft and the like quickly. The PTB would disseminate tens of millions of COVID-19 tests rapidly.
Too, the scheme calls for “the effective, equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines — because development isn’t enough if they aren’t effectively distributed.” It would “ensure everyone — not just the wealthy and well-connected — in America receive the protection and care they deserve, and consumers are not price gouged as new drugs and therapies come to market.”
Biden’s plan also calls for all Governors to mandate the wearing of masks in their respective states and for local governments to do the same.
Although I hope to be mistaken, Mitch McConnell and my nominal representative Kevin McCarthy will block Biden’s plan and all other government overtures to defeat the coronavirus. After all, a successful PTB would, like the New Deal, restore government confidence, and plutocrats the likes of McConnell cannot tolerate that.
It would demonstrate that the government (can) do certain things better than can private industry, thereby leading to the demand amongst workers for yet more government programs to improve their lives. Chief amongst that demand would be for a universal healthcare system.
But such a system would threaten medical insurance capitalists and the capitalist system as a whole by, again, proving that the government can effectively meet to the material needs of workers in the face of the capitalist system’s inherent disregard for human life.
Soon after that, workers would likely demand an end to privatized prisons, water systems, social services, public utilities, landfills, airports, freeways, and all other aspects of privatization that have helped the destruction of this society for the last forty years.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Don’t bring it back
The Lancaster City Council was considering Ordinance No. 1078, establishing price controls and compensation controls on third party app providers for food delivery.
There are manifold economic studies showing the problems with price controls imposed by government; even going back to just after the French Revolution and the Puritans.
Government should let the market find the price equilibrium; competition is always a better tool than government price controls.
Let DoorDash, Über Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub, not only compete for a fair price to charge the restaurants, but also compete for the consumer. If a restaurant up-charges too much, let the people decide whether or not they want to purchase from that establishment. Let the companies decide the compensation paid to the contracted drivers.
Even with all the studies showing the negative problems with price controls, governments still enact ordinances like the one the Lancaster City Council is considering. Governments do it for honorable reasons; but also because it sounds good, feels good, and often their constituents feel it was a good thing to do.
But, there are always the unrealized consequences, many times hurting the people government was trying to help: What if some of these app services decide not to service restaurants in Lancaster? what if some of the hard working people of Lancaster working these apps lose orders and income?
Councilmen Malhi and Mann, both derive their income from restaurants. While this ordinance may help their businesses, it may also affect their competitors in a negative way. But since it affects all restaurants in the city, it may not rise to the level of a conflict of interest and trigger a recusal by the two councilmen. But based on appearances, both councilmen should abstain from this vote.
I urge the council: do not bring this ordinance back.
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
