The issue with Biden
The results of the recent election and Biden’s significant drop in most polls apparently surprised many people.
Here are some reasons for those results: The withdrawal from Afghanistan was poorly conceived and executed. Leaving Americans, Allies and $70-80 billion of equipment seems unforgivable. Closing hundreds of coal mines over the past few years, with the elimination of jobs, was not popular with most union personnel.
Biden’s shutting down the Keystone Pipeline was an unpopular follow up with disastrous results. Natural gas prices are the highest they have been in 7 years, up nearly 200% from a year ago, and gasoline prices are up nearly 50%. Inflation is at a 30 year high. And now, Biden is contemplating shutting down “Line 5” which transports over 500,000 barrels of petroleum from Canada to the USA daily.
Many people resent paying anything to each illegal separated from family at the southern border let alone the $450,000 rumored to be considered. Families of service personnel lost in the war get $100,000. With essentially all crime on the rise across the country, most citizens want to expand and defend the police, not defund the police.
Most parents want to have some say so on what their children are being taught in school and do not like being told “What we teach is none of your business” and being call “terrorists”. Most of the folks I know think that all white people are not evil, just some of them. CRT breeds division and discontent and should not be taught in schools or elsewhere.
Finally, people want a President that can respond to extemporaneous questions from reporters, not one who stumbles through reading cue cards on prepared questions.
David R. Wheeler
Lancaster
Climate facts
Facebook has refused to Leave this on. I hope you will. Climate change is real. The question is, has humans caused it?
Fact. The ice packs have been melting ever since the ice age ended. There were very few, if any humans on the planet at that time. So what made the ice start melting? Maybe it was the dinosaurs creating the methane gas from their massive piles of dung.
Fact. The polar caps are melting faster each year than the previous year. Experiment anyone can do to understand why. Take a large cube of ice, expose it to a temperature above freezing and watch the results. Melts slowly at first, then faster as it gets smaller.
Can any of you climate doomsdayers refute that theory? And how can the US shutting use of fossil fuels help when the rest of the world are increasing their use?
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
The right is wrong
Republicans’ childish and exceedingly dangerous opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines is purely political. For example, Jack O’Connor asked, “If they were vaccinated, how did an unvaccinated person kill them?” Incredible.
Now, of course, an unvaccinated individual infected with COVID-19 can kill a vaccinated person because the vaccines aren’t 100% effective. So there’s a chance that an unvaccinated individual might infect a vaccinated person — especially at-risk individuals, such as elderly and immunocompromised people, i.e., Colin Powell, who was vaccinated.
Since a very young child could have quickly answered his question, O’Connor’s desperation to discredit safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines indicates that his position is strictly political. If not, I’m sure Jack O’Connor will prove that he has a long track record of opposing vaccines.
Has he publicly opposed the following vaccines on behalf of himself, his children, or his grandchildren: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, Hib, Meningococcal, MMR, Rotavirus, Pertussis, Polio, Tetanus, or, say, Varicella? Of course not. After all, like nearly all of us, Jack and his dear ones have roughly 16 vaccines coursing through their bodies.
Like most Trumpers, Jack O’Connor opposes the COVID-19 vaccines because the death cult known as the Republican Party needs the pandemic to tank the economy, which would see a Republican POTUS in 2024.
Had the Fifth Avenue Fuhrer not botched the federal government’s “response” to the virus, had he responded as have Jacinda Ardern, Mette Frederiksen, and other (responsible) heads of state, he likely would have been re-elected, and O’Connor would be singing the vaccines’ praise.
As it now stands, it’s bizarrely comical counterarguments that the vaccines contain a “glowing ‘Lucifer’ protein,” that the vaccines magnetize people, that they transmit rays via 5G networks, that they contain mind-controlling microchips, etc., show that the Right’s opposition is completely political.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
