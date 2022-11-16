Grateful
‘Grateful” means “feeling or showing an appreciation of kindness; thankful.” On 21 Nov 1937, my mother was born in the South, and later started dating my father.
She had a decision: either to follow her career as a nurse or marry my father who had recently joined the Air Force. She chose to marry my father and stayed married for 59 years before my father’s death in 2016.
The Air Force did not have the resources for military spouses the way they do today. My mother rose to the task on more than one occasion when my father received temporary duty orders and was absent from home: “Keeping a military marriage strong requires a different skill set than a civilian marriage. Deployments and frequent relocations can add stress.” “Military Life For Spouses – The Essentials,” militaryonesource.mil.
As a 23-year federal employee, she reached out to the enlisted/civilians and was often called “Mom” for her love/advice. She remembers that fondly.
Since my father’s death, my mother has been telling me stories. She was grateful despite living in poverty. Sewing hand-me-down shoes due to not having enough money or picking cotton during the summer to have enough money to buy school supplies. Not having indoor plumbing. Getting schoolbooks with pages torn out by white students when the white students received new books. A police officer driving around killing African Americans’ pets to instill fear. I could not imagine feeling helpless like my Mom and Dad. They grew up together as children.
Today, my mother is dismayed when she sees that society has not changed that much in treatment of African-Americans. I almost lost my mother earlier this year, so I am grateful that she is here. We love you Mom, and Happy 85th birthday from Leonard Jr., Greg, and Vincent.
Vincent White
Lancaster
On the same wavelength
N
ot long ago, on November 10, to be exact, Jack O’ Conner wrote, hoping for a red tsunami, on the opinion page of this fine paper.
In his article he replied to Mr Whites challenge that Trump policies never helped people making under $4000,000 K.
I applauded Mr O’s article for pointing out that Trump, like him or not, helped the economy. However, i took the liberty to spice up his article with some related material. For instance. According to the Bureau of labor statistics: when Trump left office inflation was 1.8%. Because everyone, black, white, Latino, and in-between, had more money in their pocket. I’m going to call that a benefit.
On the other hand, under Biden, inflation has ranged from 8.6 to 7.7%. If your worried about pocketbook issues. Like Gas, groceries and energy. I call that a negative. No matter how you cook the books. In addition to that. While researching issues on the economy. I stumbled, across, something far more interesting. Well interesting to reasonable people.
On (11/5) Fox news digital reported that the New York Times declared: “That leading up to the mid-terms, the President, has overstated his influence on the economy.” How about that. On November 5, 2022. The New York Times called Biden a phony. I wonder if the Times story will make it into Mr. Brax’s. “Today in history feature” Na. Fat chance.
Anyway, Thanks Mr. O’Conner. Your OK in my book.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
