Time to move on
As my wife and I stood in line in the wind and rain waiting to vote, we talked to many others voting in person.
The general attitude was that few of us trusted the mail in ballots.
It appeared that even in the bad weather, voting was so important that standing in line for 45 minutes was OK.
The nasty and divisive political climate has polarized us made every vote much more important. Yet the group in line was cordial and pleasant.
The results of the election, while not what I had hoped, has ended the participation of Donald Trump in politics. I supported him until his mouth got the better of him.
I don’t think he’s a criminal nor has he committed any crime but its time for the republicans to move on. The democrats have, in two years of Biden’s term, done great damage to this country that now needs to be fixed. The people are hurting yet the President and Vice President are totally oblivious to it all.
Both parties need work. Extremism on either the left or right is not good for our country. The world has looked up to us for a long time so to keep that special position, we have to get our house in order.
Racism, gender issues, inequality, need to be dealt with. Honesty, and trust must return to the forefront of our activities.
Finally, our borders need to be secure like they are in nearly every other country in this world. If this is the place that many want to move to then we have got to make this the best place on earth.
An honest and legal entrance to our country will set those coming here on the road to an honest and productive life in the USA.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Social Security
A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read…Mark Twain.
A message was sent to me stating that “Social Security and Medicare are not entitlements! We paid for them!” with an obligatory to pass it along.
Reality checks. This bit of socialism is paid for by taxing employed people; and the money is not yours, rather governments. When you pay taxes, title (ownership) to that money passes from you, the people, to government. Government will do with the money it collects as it desires.
Those who argue Social Security is unconstitutional never consider the SCOTUS case of Helvering v. Davis (1937). The Court declared Social Security taxation to be constitutional because “The proceeds of both taxes [employee and employer] are to be paid into the Treasury like internal-revenue taxes generally, and are not earmarked in any way”. That is, the Social Security Tax was constitutional as a mere exercise of Congress’s general taxation powers.
Social Security (FICA) tax began at 2% and is now 15.6% of earnings. This FICA tax will increase again.
The age for receiving social security has risen from 60 to 68 for full benefits and will increasing to age 70 soon.
When social security was enacted (1935) the average life span of a white man was 59, and the average life span of a black man was 54.
Did Congress intended to pay this benefit to Americans or was it a wealth transfer scheme packaged with words that people thought were well intentioned law; a disguised motive?
Another fun fact is that Congress borrows from the Social Security “funds” paying a mere 1% interest rate. Remember that the national debt is $30 trillion levied on the backs of all Americans. And where does congress get the 1% it pays? From working taxpayers.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Becoming distorted
George Jung: “Most letters written by ... MAGA Trump lovers call liberals communists and socialists. The funny thing is there is a major difference between them. Under communism, property and economic resources are owned and controlled by the state rather than individual citizens. Under socialism, decisions are made by the people, for the people ... all citizens share equally in economic resources as allocated by a democratically elected government.”
In reality, socialism and communism are closely related. Socialism is the historical process from capitalism toward communism. And although there are and have been states that call themselves communist, it’s a misnomer for communism will be a stateless, classless society, the end goal of the Marxist and anarchist projects.
Communism will be the transition from socialism toward communism — a bridge, if you will. And understanding socialism as a bridge rather than a destination is crucial.
Socialism is a historical process, not a list of things one checks off (i.e., shared economic resources) to say, “Now we have socialism.” Capitalism and socialism are historically embedded processes unfolding dialectically and not as a static state of affairs.
So, yes, “[T]he information [reactionaries] receive from Fox News is primarily of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view” (Jung). But so, too, is much of the information offered about socialism by seemingly innocuous sources, such as dictionaries, misleading. Dictionaries are class phenomena, as “The ideas of the ruling class are in every epoch the ruling ideas...” (Marx).
Therefore, it’s essential to understand what socialists mean by socialism and communism instead of what non-socialists mean. Confusion concerning the two leads to more confusion that proliferates on the liberal Left. And that’s how the meaning of socialism and communism has become distorted.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
A sigh
Nobody asked but “The sigh of departed time” ls a quote I’ve known about for some time. But a “sigh”? Yikes! What’s with that? Granted, I am not alone. Many theoretical physicists and other thinking types cannot fully explain the role of time or the need for it in the cosmos. Or give a scholarly reason for why we think it should exist. Let alone a “sigh”.
But I think I can give an example. It was at a “long barrow” on Exmoor in southern England. A prehistoric burial site in a plowed field. It was a quiet sunny day and I had parked my car and jumped a ditch to enter.
Open at both ends, it was dimly lighted and I was alone with the mute inhabitants, silenced for centuries. I could not even hear the noisy bird outside. But in that hesitant, vibrant silence, I think I heard it — the sigh.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
A ‘biased’ view
They say never under estimate the power of the media, in selective reporting.
Take the 2022 mid term elections as another example where the Democrats with help of the major news media pushed the negative ...Republican vote is the end of Democracy, voter minority suppression and the end of abortion with great effect while ignoring the real issues Americans face such as the border economy inflation and the rise in crime.
Proving to millions of Americans that the major media outlets looks to be controlled by the socialist Democrats. Twitter is the new example of freedom of speech now being targeted, what is it the Democrats fear?
One fact is clear in every social communist country the government has total control of the media therefore at will it can change the course of a nations thinking and future though propaganda.
Proof is our school children are being indoctrinated bombarded with liberal ideas with the help of tik toc in attacking our nations moral fabric, who’s children are they any way and to think tic toc is owned and controlled by China.
T.V the boob tub has been replaced by social media the new baby sitter. Is it any wonder why the founding fathers put freedom of speech as the first amendment to our U.S constitution. Long gone are the days when the media just reported the news in non bias reporting.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Not quoted properly
Today, Nov. 10, is my 77th birthday — and, as is his usual style Mr White attempts to use my words of my letter on 11/3/22, to “attack” white, Republican old men, forgetting that the following was written:
“Sorry to hear about the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy.”
“While I am no supporter of her, what happened to Mr Pelosi is a terrible, scary thing. I wish and pray for his total recovery.”
“As for the person responsible, I pray that he served every second of his prison sentence.”
Mr White then goes on to quote a newspaper almost no one in the A.V. reads. Blaming most “domestic terrorism” on people like ... me.
He then says it will continue to get worse “due to the pathetic response by many Republicans like Thacker, by always blaming the Democrats.”
Yes, Mr White, the stupidity of domestic terrorism did start long before “defund the police” and other stupid ideas by ...Democrats — even you must admit its worse than even 2020 ...
And, if you are honest, those folks let out, due to no bail, and keep stealing, assulting, etc, without fear of being sent to jail, will keep up their “reign of terror,” until the Democratic leaders of their cities, get tough and stop the stupidity.
Last point, Mr White: The person who attacked Mr Pelosi, was: in America, illegally, has a mental disorder, has a drug problem, is far left on his verbal rants, and a “death by cop” wish, according to reports from even news channels you adhere to ...
Next time you wish to quote me, quote me completely.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
