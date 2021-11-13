Case closed
For the past several months I have observed right wing letter writers declare that Donald Trump did numerous things for all Americans, and that Joe Biden has done nothing. Therefore, I have taken a look at what each president has accomplished.
1.Trump inherited an economy that was creating 250,000 jobs per month and an unemployment rate of 4%. He left office in January 2021 with an economy in disarray and an unemployment rate of 10%. Biden inherited this mess and has turned it around. Hundreds of thousands of new jobs have dropped the unemployment rate to 4.6%
2. Trump did almost nothing about the pandemic, other than arguing it was just like the flu and would disappear when summer hit. When he left office more than 600,000 Americans had died. Biden got Congress to pass the Rescue Bill to fight the pandemic. Vaccinations appeared throughout the nation, and more than 70% of Americans have been vaccinated.
3. Afghanistan. Trump promised in 2016 to bring the troops home if he were elected. He left 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Biden brought them home as he said he would. In foreign affairs, Trump thumbed his nose at our NATO allies. Biden is working with them and has strengthened our weakened position.
4. Infrastructure Bill. Trump never had any interest in repairing roads, bridges, dams, etc. He had one “infrastructure week” after another but did nothing. Biden got the job done and the bill has passed which will create millions of good jobs.
It looks to me that Biden has done more in one year than Trump did in four. All Trump did was sign a $2 trillion tax cut, which gave 80% of the loot to the wealthy and big corporations. Case closed.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Help needed
We are a small neighborhood watch group. Not sure where this letter belong in the paper, but hope you will print it. We are Law abiding tax paying Home owners in the southweast Corner of Antelope Valley (Crystalaire/Llano area).
We feel that we are not getting a fare of action for our tax dollars. We have been invaded by Illegal grow farms in our area (east of 165 & south of Fort Tejon. So far only three very small illegal grow farms have been taken down. Sense the larger ones just keep getting bigger, because there seems to be no consequences to the illegal grows we see more & more coming.
They are using pesticides & stealing water/maybe buying for illegal use, still nothing is being done. This has been reported a number of times. Our water source is ground water the pesticides are going in the ground it is endangering our health. The other problem is this farms have no water no power: so there for no sewer/septic so now human waste is also going in to the ground water (our drinking water).
Then there is the problem with squatters on 175 east one on the east side of 175 & one on the west side of 175. They have no water not power there for no sewer/septic. (health hazard) been there 3-4 months. the one on the west longer & the same. We have turned all this into code enforcement but seeing no action. Help please.
Nancy Brown
Llano
Making assessments
I feel that a response to Mr. Brax’s letter of 11/6/21 is in order.
Like him, I also look each day for the “Today in History” feature observing the events and persons of note. However, I sometimes find in the Letters From Readers Section, some craftily “tweaking” of the events and people of history.
Now I am biased, but I would be wrong to say that Sam Houston was not a man of many foibles and ill-advised adventures in his life. But the accusation of Houston being a racist was jarring to me. So I Googled for more proof.
I found in an essay by Bill Porterfield in the June 1973 edition of the Texas Monthly; “In spite of his feelings for the American Indians, Houston was a slave-holding, Anglo-Saxon racist and the most grandiose imperialist of his time”. Wow. But as I read the whole context of his piece, Porterfield’s characterization was much more hyperbole than fact.
Sam Houston’s life was more than just one moment, decision, or dogma. So, please try to read a book, or essays and articles about any figure in history on your own before making such an “assessment-in-a word” of one’s life. Thanks.
Charles T. Houston
first-cousin,
200 years removed
Rosamond
