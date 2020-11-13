Read the book
Something that really insults my intelligence about many (not all) of today’s political “Conservatives” is how they try to hide the fact that many of them are radical-libertarians.
But what insults my intelligence the most is how they try to hide the fact from the American people that many of them are what I refer to as “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinists.
This means that they would love to and dream about abolishing (not just cutting or reducing) every single federal government social program that helps the poor, the near-poor, the lower classes and the middle classes — especially Social Security which is the one that they hate the most.
For verification of the themes of my letter, please read the award-winning book which was written by the 12-time award-winning and prize-winning journalist Jane Mayer. Its title is “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.”
It is my understanding that no one has ever been able to successfully refute anything that she states in her book.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
A feat
Wow! We just had a Guinness World Record occur. It is estimated we have 300 million people, but only 200 million just voted for Biden.
The Speaker of the House stated that there would have been more that voted for him but she did not yet have enough votes in the House to allow seven year olds to vote yet, but she is optimistic that she will have enough votes after this election and in the next session she can accomplish that feat.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
Bitterness and fear
Welcome to the Communist States of America. You think I’m kidding? Democrats have no idea what’s facing them. You’ll never know how great you had it under Trump’s watch. We will sink like Venezuela, Cuba, China, No. Korea, and the list goes on.
This election dripped of fraud overwhelmingly, in every corner of this great nation. Voters born in the 1800’s voted, cars and trucks with out of state licenses, dumped ballots in Nevada, only votes for Biden, no other candidates marked. Computer errors in Michigan, 6,000 Trump votes went to Biden, correcting it changed one county, from Biden to Trump. This computer system was used in 30 states and found connected to the internet, Illegal. Sharpie pens, handed to voters, that disqualified their vote. Black or blue pens only.
Arizona, volunteers knew this, but obeyed instructions. Mail workers ordered to set aside late mail in ballots for re-stamping to Nov. 3rd. Postal employees reported it. Republican spot checkers denied excess to over see ballot counting in hundreds of counting centers. Video proof.
Democrats won’t believe any of this. Hey, all you sheep, you’ve been conned, brainwashed and lied to and left clueless. Bitter? Yea I’m bitter. The corruption of the Democrat Party will change this country forever into something that will never resemble the America I grew up in. I’m upset for what lies ahead for my grand and great grand children. They will never know how great the United States of America truly was.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.