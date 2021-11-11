Coffee, anyone?
So now the political party begging OPEC to pump more oil and their media clones are telling us the latest Republican chant is an ISIS chant! You letter writers trying to shame a fellow letter writer, Judy Watson, and now her son Mike Watson really shows how ignorant you are. I asked socialist Brax and his wife Sue, to meet me at a vet’s for coffee meeting.
If you socialist, letter writers want facts, then meet me to buy everything for my veterans. They are the reason you can spew your Anti-American gibberish. What you have done is unite us Americans.
I really think that you should move to a place thats practicing your religion. My offer is still up. You tell a Veteran how you hate America, I’ll buy your coffee.
William McGowan
Antelope Acres
Happy to serve
Last year, 2020, at this time, I was elected to two offices by the people of the Antelope Valley.
My total expenditures were $246.70. I utilized the internet, in-person appearances, and my yard signs which I could only afford 30. I ran as a candidate to help people, period.
I have no financial interests that conflict with my duties. I drive a car that will be 20 years old in March.
I live in a house which is almost 65 years old. I have one suit and one sport coat. I also have a bunch of cats.
I have abstained from voting on issues that pertain to healthcare while on the college board.
I could vote on them because they are usually contracts with medical groups to provide services to the college.
I don’t want the appearance of conflict of interest. The college doesn’t have an agreement with AV Hospital to provide healthcare, even though students can go to it. I really believe that this lawsuit by the city of Lancaster against me is about money. You see, I watch to see that the public monies are well spent and I speak up. The hospital and the city want to spend hundreds of millions on projects.
I believe they see me as a potential obstacle to their plans. In other words, to quote the Christmas song, I don’t play reindeer games.
I am extremely honored and consider myself very privileged to represent the people of the Antelope Valley on two boards. I intend to honor your trust and faith as long as I am a board member and I know who the boss is: you are.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Ideas needed
I love the idea that Palmdale is making a place for film production. The city needs to spend more money cleaning the sides of our roads. I wouldn’t want to film here if I saw all the trash, tires and house furniture on the sides of the roads.
Maybe our think tank of writers to the Editor can come up with a solution to our trash problems? We already have a mattress tax, battery tax, tire tax, and CRV.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
No compassion
Larry Kissam’s letter regarding the homeless shows that some people are not compassionate for those citizens who are less fortunate.
With statements like “I think the best solution is to move the crumb bums along unless they seek mental health counseling, get a job, quit drugs and alcohol and conform” and “Otherwise its Hit the Road Jack!” only proves Larry does not care about his fellow man.
For the record, I am not a fan of all the homeless encampments throughout the AV, I don’t think anyone is. Some hard cold facts:
LAC has over 4,000 homeless veterans among the county’s total of 66,000 homeless.
In 2020, the AV’s homeless population increased to 4,755.
66.7% of the total homeless population are single individuals, with 33.3% being families.
There are over 580,466 people experiencing homelessness in America.
The government spends an average of $35,578 per year for every homeless person. This money goes towards publicly funded crisis services, including jails, hospitalizations, and emergency departments.
70% of low-income families spend more than half their income on rent.
37.25 million Americans live below the poverty-line.
In 1967, when Reagan was elected governor, he cut 2,600 jobs and 10 percent of the mental health budget, despite reports showing that mental hospitals were already below recommended staffing levels.
President Reagan, was responsible for closing metal hospitals across the country.
People had no place to go, so they became homeless.
Reagan, in his never ending effort to enrich the rich, wanted to cut taxes and so rather than decommissioning a few ships or closing some tax loopholes for banks, ordered federal funds to be halted for state mental health facilities.
Regan said; “The homeless are homeless by choice.”
If funding can be cut, cut it. Could this be the standard Republican mindset and strategy for homelessness?
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Speeding
A few weeks ago, the Mojave CHP office announced a huge crackdown on speeders in the area.
I haven’t seen even a hint of it. Average speed between our three stoplights is still 70 mph. The accelleration contest begins at the north light where most drivers are going 80 as they pass Stater Bros. (don’t try pedestrian crossing there). The only time you see a CHP cruiser in the area is one babysitting a Cal Trans crew.
On another topic, Kevin McCarthy has proven that his only allegiance is to Donald Trump. He’s power mad and doesn’t care about you, me or democracy for that matter. Kick him out before he can do real damage to our beloved state. He’s crazy.
Ken Pyle
Mojave
A few thoughts
Why aren’t the Mexican people asking for reparations from Spain? After all they were enslaved, raped, lost their lands, lost their riches, lost their heritage, lost their language and forced to speak Spanish and forced their religion on them by the Spanish conquistadors and their leaders.
We still have some people who actually believe that riding a bicycle in the Antelope Valley will save the world from climate change. As one who lived most if my life here I believe they are crazy. It is either too hot, too cold or too windy to ride a bike here. Haven’t seen but one person use a bicycle lane in the last few years and they were going the wrong way.
I noticed that our local liberal socialist democrats are still lining up for their koolaid and tin foil hats and blaming all of their administration failures on the previous one.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
