It appears Joe may be the 46th President of the United States. Having committed to only one term, concerns have been expressed that he will resign at some point past his midterm so as to allow a Trojan Horse a head start at the 2024 and possibly 2028 cycle.
We wish him well and hope he will recognize the honor being bestowed upon him to bring trust, peace, civility, health and prosperity to our nation.
Scott Fuller
Quartz Hill
A political ‘hit?’
Let me start by congratulating Steve Hofbauer, the best person won.
In regards to the recent letter in which Russell Ocampo implies my guilt for being a racist and sexist, please note that, though I have criticized racist actions and statements, I have never called or labeled anyone a racist or sexist. I wonder if Mr. Ocampo realizes what a serious accusation this is. It could destroy a person’s reputation and cause serious harm to the important work they are trying to achieve.
I wonder who put Mr. Ocampo up to this. I can’t help but view his letter as a political hit orchestrated by someone with vast resources and connections. I wonder if Mr. Ocampo would be forthright enough to tell us who this person or persons might be.
I will continue to be who I have always been and treat people as I always have. If I am truly a racist, sexist, and abuser of power, surely, those around me will sense it. So far, I have garnered the friendship and support of individuals for whom I have the utmost respect. I have worked and struggled, marched, and organized alongside them all my life. As long as I can continue to do this, that’s good enough for me.
Slander and libel is par for the course as many community leaders will attest to. I pray that Mr. Ocampo is never accused of anything of which he is not guilty. To bear false witness against your neighbor is a terrible thing, as it is to have it done to you.
As for you, Mr. Ocampo, I extend to you a very cordial invitation to meet me and see for yourself. Lastly, know that I forgive you and those responsible for these false accusations.
Xavier Flores
Palmdale
Scared yet?
If Biden actually becomes president this will be put in motion. He will be removed under article 25. Kamala will become president. Pelosi will become VP. Ocasio (who has already declared her self the face of the Democratic Party), will become the speaker of the house.
The other option is to leave Biden in office, but the afore mentioned will run the country and hide their agenda behind Biden. By the end of the next 4 years China will be the dominant power in the world.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Love thy neighbor?
Before Biden became President, Mr. Gardner wrote that the U.S. has been living with the coronavirus ever since March 2020, and that there is a “…very large percent of the people [who] have their nose and or mouth uncovered and social distancing is a joke. “Mr. Rios wrote that there might be fraud regarding voting, writing that President-elect Biden’s victory might be “rigged.”
I have noticed an alarming pattern among letters written by conservative Republicans like Mr. Gardner. The problem never lies at Trump’s door. Many times, I have seen President Trump not being an example as a leader and not wearing a mask. Study after study have shown that many Republicans do not wear masks. We are not working together as a nation to eliminate the coronavirus, and a lot of that is Trump’s fault.
Another problem is letters like Mr. Manning that wrongly assume that something is wrong with Biden while continuing to neglect the fact that something is wrong with Trump’s continual lying. Finally, conservatives like Mr. Rios have shown no proof that there is fraud in voting that was significant. Several federal judges have rejected the Trump administration’s assumptions due to lack of facts.
Lancaster Mayor Parris said the following: “In a Christian community, neighbors love their neighbors ... This is a Christian community. We should live like it. We should act like it.” https://ffrf.org/new Feb 2010
I ask Parris, how did conservative Republicans in this so-called Christian community treat Democrats like neighbors? Trump had four years to change but he alienated many people, making fun of them while Republicans such as Holifield, O’Connor, Thacker, Hernandez, etc. remained silent. Never would say that Trump was wrong.
Trump continued to talk to his base and alienated potential voters. That is why he lost. Congrats to Biden!
Vincent White
Lancaster
Country over party
When the Presidential race was called, I immediately switched to Fox News. I wanted to know what my conservative friends, family, and neighbors were seeing in that moment.
I watched as Fox News broadcasters called the race, ran a banner announcing Joe Biden as our 46th President, congratulated Kamala Harris on breaking barriers, and said Trump was wrong to demonize mail-in voting.
That was the moment I let out my long-held breath. Like many people on both sides of the aisle, I’ve been nervous about what would happen after the race was called, but I was so relieved to see that each and every one of those broadcasters chose country over party. I hope that each of us can follow their example, rather than that being set by Trump.
Biden’s message of unity only works if we the people are willing to embrace both each other and the results of the democratic process.
I know the election results might be difficult for some, but accepting them is also a crucial step toward a more unified America. I hope we can take that journey together.
James Tilton
Lancaster
No change
Regardless who won the presidential election, the capitalist organization of the economy will not change. Virtually all larger businesses will still be owned by members of the infinitesimally small capitalist class.
Those individuals will retain the same power that, as a class, allowed them to expand their wealth by some $637 billion during the first few months of the pandemic alone. As usual, worker-produced wealth’s continued bottlenecking will exacerbate wealth inequality, racism, and other destabilizing social pathologies.
The capitalist class will continue to use its ill-gotten wealth to purchase and thus control the body politics to blunt working-class demands for higher wages and better working conditions. Capitalists have always made certain that: 1) only two parties command the political state, and 2) that both parties wholeheartedly engross themselves in supporting and perpetuating the capitalist system of production.
Disregarding who “won,” capitalists and the political state will carry on with their wholly inevitable mutual failure to solve capitalism’s socially destructive contradictions. Crises of accumulation, e.g., recessions and depressions, will continue to unfold on average every seven years, discombobulating the economy and destabilizing society.
Thus far this century, and irrespective of which party is in charge, we workers have been subjected to three recessions. Nothing the political state has attempted in the past ever eliminated that instability. And nothing that either of the two pro-capitalist political parties proffers will do so now or in the future.
The solution lies in deleting the capitalist system and, accordingly, ushering in the next and most logical step in human social evolution — a socialist society. Until then, we can expect ever-worsening socioeconomic conditions, including increased poverty, systemic racism, sexism, militarism, xenophobia, homophobia, etc.
Let us eschew the Republican-Democratic duopoly and dare to question the capitalist system itself.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
