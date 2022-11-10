On 28 Oct 2022, David Depape broke into the Pelosi’s home. Ms. Pelosi was not home. Mr. Pelosi called 911 and three police officers witnessed Depape and Pelosi wrestling over the hammer. However, Depape “…violently assaulted him with it…” causing Pelosi to undergo surgery “…after sustaining a skull fracture and serious injuries to his hands and right arm…”
The reason for the break in: Depape wanted “…to interrogate Ms. Pelosi…, on an unspecified political matter… If she told the “truth,” he would let her go, but if she “lied,” he intended to break her “kneecaps,” forcing her to be wheeled into Congress as a lesson to other Democrats,…”
Depape’s online presence consisted of “… angry rants and extremist views [and] …featured antisemitic sentiments… [and] anti-white racism.” “What We Know About the Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s Husband,” New York Times, October 2022. He had a list of other people as well.
Skip Thacker wrote the following: “Will an attack like this, on a prominent Democrats’ husband change any lefties mind on defunding police and no bail? Doubtful. Might change Paul Pelosi’s… Note to liberals: it shouldn’t take a crime like this, to your family member, to want law and order ...”
According to the Washington Post, “Domestic terrorism incidents have soared to new highs in the United States, driven chiefly by white-supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists on the far right…” “The Rise Of Domestic Extremism In America”, April 2021
Since 2015, the number of attacks with right wing extremism has been 267 attacks and 91 fatalities. In comparison with left wing extremism, it is 66 incidents and 19 deaths.
This study began in 2015 before discussion of defunding. These incidents will continue to get worse due to the pathetic response by many Republicans like Thacker by always blaming the Democrats.
Joining the corrupt ranks
Yippee Kai yea! I just heard a whistleblower’s account on TV tonight about an underground business deal that the Pervert Of The United States, POTUS Joe Biden was actively involved in when he was Vice President in 2012.
It was asserted in the report that his VP position allowed him to exert influence on the approval process and hands on direction of a proposed online gambling website. This modus operandi is similar to his other illegal business deals with his son Hunter.
The reason for my joy in the opening line of this commentary, is the rumor that the demorats are looking for a way to derail Biden’s run for re-election in 2024.
With this latest corrupt act by Biden, they may have been handed a golden opportunity to join with the GOP in a effort to impeach and convict Biden in a Senate vote.
I look forward to such an event that will brand Biden for perpetuity as the corrupt crook that he is.
