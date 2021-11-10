The torture continues
The illegal fireworks have actually been surprisingly quiet since the end of the 4th this year, which has been nice. It’s enabled me to start to heal a little bit from the devastation caused by prolonged sleep deprivation and anxiety.
But I have to constantly remind myself that it’s not as if they stopped out of compassion. It’s not as if the users care at all about other people. Certainly not. They stopped because, for whatever random reason, they simply got bored and didn’t feel like doing it. And that’s why it’s difficult to feel grateful. There’s nothing to be grateful for—there’s no kindness here.
Earlier tonight there was an ear-splitting, surprise volley once again. Why? Just to remind us who’s boss. To make sure I don’t recover. To make sure my anxiety stays at peak levels. To make sure that I never forget that there’s never a safe second, and that I’m their prisoner forever. No other reason. Am I exaggerating? No. There was a long forgotten time when it was just an annoyance, but years of persistent torture have made it life-destroying.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Water woes
A visitor to the Antelope Valley would never know it. But we are in a very serious drought.
The lakes and reservoirs are nearly empty and the rivers in California are dry.
The Pacific Ocean weather patterns have been promising little rain but we still wash cars and water the grass. And no one talks about the drought.
The Valley Press editorial on the drought was timely and important.
At a meeting of the Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency, (they provide all the state water for us to use) their water outlook was bleak.
We are starting the water year with no carry over from previous years and we’ll get only 5% of our
water allotment.
AVEK takes what they can from the aqueduct and pumps the rest, about 22 million gallons/day. That a lot of water. It’s good that AVEK was able to bank lots of water in the last few years. (That’s pumping water back in the ground for later use)
It seems to me that we need to realize the seriousness of our water situation. Without a good rainy season water will be like gasoline, very expensive and perhaps also hard to find.
For the long term the state has been negligent in finding a more permanent solution.
There are two good viable remedies, First, increase water storage capacity.
We voted for it but it has never been done, With the lakes low, wouldn’t this be a good time to dig them out for more capacity?
Second, seawater desalination offers the most water opportunities.
New technologies make seawater conversion affordable. San Diego is doing it, so why not everywhere else in the state.
Saudia Arabia gets nearly all their water from the sea. Surely we can do it too.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
News from the right
Recently, I wrote a letter expressing my concern that our local school district may consider administering the experimental vaccination to five to 11 year old’s who are known to be among the least affected by CoviD-19.
I raised many concerns about safety, and I also expressed alarm that there have been horrific side effects on at least one child that has been through the “trial”
From Senator Ron Johnson’s website: www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
One of the early trial participants was a 12 year old named Maddie de Garay. You can find a link on Senator Johnson’s website Maddie is in a wheelchair now, and on a feeding tube, her mother testified for her.
She was a healthy child until the second shot. She is in constant pain and cannot digest solid food.
The pharmaceutical company literally studied these kids for two weeks. There are no long-term studies.
They abandoned Maddie when her mother reported the destruction of her daughter’s health, as did the CDC and the FDA.
There is zero support for this child along with many others who stepped up to help their country by volunteering for this study.
I don’t understand why my letter was not printed; however, a letter by Sue Brax expressing that she and all her friends think the unvaccinated should die had no problem going to print.
Now why would this newspaper deny me my concern for our children, yet allow Sue Brax to wish death on the unvaccinated?
My fear is that parents of LA County will not have important information regarding possible side effects before their children are given a vaccination that can never be undone.
Is public debate not what letters to the Editor is about? Or are we only allowed to hear about the left’s death wish for the unvaccinated?
Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
