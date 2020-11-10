Moving on
I voted for Trump, but Biden appears to have won so it is time for the 70M who voted for Trump to put it behind us, move on, and deal with the fall out as best we can. This is the United States of America, lets prove the United part with a peaceful transition.
The multi-faceted voting process used in California is a failure looking for a place to happen. Eliminate vote by mail (except for absentee), change early voting to election week for in person voting, starting election week on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday in November. Vote by mail interjects an unnecessary third party (USPS) into the process. There are 5 states that use vote by mail their combined population that is less than Southern California and not even one has an entire population larger than metro Los Angeles. Many successful small projects cannot be up scaled easily or successfully.
While I do not have a student in AVUHSD I am ecstatic that McGrady and Winn won. What confounds me is how Mr. Coronado, self-identified as Dr. Ruffin on steroids, received 8,500 votes. Now the Board can get on with the business of serving the AV High School students.
Time for democrats to celebrate and republicans to start planning for the 2022 mid-term elections.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
‘USBR’
In light of the circus surrounding the ballot counting in different states, we should consider bringing in observers from Venezuela and Cuba for our national elections. I’m sure the democratic party will welcome them with open arms. After this election we should change our country’s name to “United States of the Banana Republic.”
P.S. The best thing Donald Trump has done was keeping Hilary Clinton from becoming president.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Assumptions about Christmas
The designs the children submit are very good. Lots of Santas, reindeer, trees, and snowmen. Last year I saw only one that was religious. How sad! Christmas is about love and giving and the birth of Jesus Christ. It isn’t about all the other things I mentioned.
I guess parents and those who have children and grandchildren don’t care about the real reason we have Christmas. Too bad. They probably don’t go to church either. And it’s all about toys for the kids. All the people and organizations who donate toys and clothes to the underserved children, homeless children, underprivileged children I’ll bet never even mention a word about Jesus.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
Not fair
I just have trouble believing that there is that much koolaid in the United States of America.
How come when I write a letter to the editor they publish my name and city at the end of the letter but Whoever writes the focus editorial at the top of the page never put their name on their liberal drivel.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Freedom
News flash....Biden is declared the winner. Is it the beginning of the end of America as we have known for over 240 years?
I wonder will ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN and the rest of the liberal media start a 24/7 nit-pick Trump type attack on Biden. Question: what will all those radical socialist communist middle class so called peaceful protesters calling for a revolution do?
One now has to ask now that the Democrats have taken power in the White House just leave our freedom of speech, 2nd amendment and religion alone. Let us not forget our freedom to protest against Biden’s anti U.S Constitutional rights and domestic polices.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Lip service
The City of Lancaster has poor services. We had a bunch of dumped furniture left for us about 2 mos. ago. Called City 2x for pickup. Trash was never picked up.
Finally a neighbor drug all the crap to Ave. M hoping the city would get so many complaints they would have to do something. Well, still there after a week. Lancaster has become a toilet for the miscreants to thrive with no consequences.
This city has gone downhill and is getting like a Los Angeles ghetto now. Lawlessness is thriving here, taxpayers are getting fed up bigtime. All we hear from our government representatives is baloney to shut us up.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
