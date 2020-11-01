Bang a gong
The Lakers are the champions!
The Dodgers are the champions!
If the Rams win the Super Bowl, I believe it will trigger “the big one” along the San Andreas fault that has been predicted for the last 50 years.
You will be able to surf 20 foot breakers on Lake Palmdale.
Someone at the Fin and Feather club will hook into a 350 pound ancient diamondback sturgeon and reel it in on 20 pound test.
That will be the sign you need to gather your important documents and stock the bomb shelter.
It’s relieving to have a legitimate reason to avoid family this holiday season. Thank you, global pandemic.
Make sure to keep your mask on between bites of cranberry sauce.
I thought someone was breaking into my house the other night, but when I listened closer, it was just my intestines rumbling.
I’ve been experimenting with Placebos. They don’t seem to be doing anything.
In addition to a good aerobic workout, I have found a method of equalizing stress in my mind and body.
I took a cue from the one and only T. Rex, who encouraged us all to “get it on, bang a gong.”
Yes, I found a cool company in Nebraska that makes gongs and I am the proud owner of a 16” sub atomic chou and a 22” solar flare gong.
They hang from my patio in my back yard and I hit each one gently three times. I let the sound fade out completely between each hit.
Much the same way I feel after eating an apple or a peace of dark chocolate, I find a balanced place of peace at the end.
So get it on, bang a gong.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Christian values
This election is not for our sophomore class president who is elected on personality. There are those who have said that they will vote for the guy who speaks “nicely.” When they vote they need to be back in school where the stakes are not as high as the security of our nation.
This year, as with the 1864 election, there are many issues that we will vote for which have been undermined and eroded by our politicians.
When I cast my ballot for the candidate best fitted for the job know that I am voting for our Constitution; I am voting for my American Flag that is often missing on public buildings and in our classrooms; I am voting for free speech without retribution, the free exercise of religion without government interference; I vote for the second amendment, the 9th amendment and the 10th amendment.
When I vote it is for the electoral college which safeguards our Republic. I vote for the sanctity of marriage which is between a man and a woman, and a holy sacrament. I vote for life, the life of the unborn; I vote for our economy so that men and women who work may re-engage in their livelihoods without interference which Democrat governors have destroyed and threaten to continue the harm with their wickedness.
I vote for the political platform that reflects my Christian American values, which means that I will never vote for any Democrat.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
‘The high tide floats all boats’
Donald Trump has created vast opportunities for anyone who wants use them in spite of all the flack that has been thrown in his way by Democrats, try to imagine what he can do with their cooperation.
Trump has not done anything to directly benefit my finances other than the availability of a better economy that didn’t exist during the Obozo administration.
I compare this to the last “real” Democrat president, JFK, when he said, “The high tide floats all boats”! This means the opportunity is there for anyone who will get off their butt and work for it.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
A good day
For years, I have advocated in Finance Committee meetings and Board meetings, that AV Hospital take possession of the building, on the south end of campus, that houses an Imaging Center. I am so pleased that the administration has decided to terminate the relationship with the imaging service and transfer over most hospital outpatient operations to the building. In addition, the building will house an urgent care center, something I have advocated too for years which we formerly had at the hospital.
Another plus side of this arrangement is that because it is to be used only as an outpatient services building only, we won’t have to earthquake retrofit it. So, while the campus is undergoing retrofitting, which has been delayed for years, there will be hospital can provide services to the community.
I commended the chief executive of the hospital at a meeting for this action. It is long time coming and will bring in new revenue in the future as the hospital wrestles with its budget like other government institutions. This is a good day for the AV!
Michael P. Rives
Lancaster
Rules? What rules?
Today, I read the “rules” for thanksgiving as announced by our Governor, Gavin Nusance. I wonder if he really thinks that we will follow his directive? Will he do it?
This is just nuts! He has been the governor slowest to open things back up, our state is losing thousands of companies and jobs, people are leaving the state in droves, and now he wants to interfere with our thanksgiving dinner. I wonder if he has seen the poles of his job rating.
I came to California in 1972. Pat Brown was the governor and he was a builder. The aqueduct was his big accomplishment but he worked very hard to make this really the “Golden State.”
Then there was a succession of good men as governors: Deukmejian, Wilson, Reagan, Davis, and Schwarznegger. Some were republicans and some were democrats but they all were champions for the state.
Then came Jerry Brown (his semiond time as governor), our current governor followed by the democrats and liberals. We are are living the conditions that they created. High taxes, crummy state services, awful roads, outrageous cost of living and a warped sense of right and wrong.
These characterize the living conditions today in California. Our Senator, Kamala Harris says that California is the model of what the rest of the country should be. Oh boy, is she off base.
My family has followed the rules: masks in public, social distancing, washed our hands, etc. But to make rules for our Thanksgiving is absurd. By his rules, the dinner table will need to be 20 feet long and outside and we have to serve packaged fast food. I think not.
Besides, it will probably be cold and rainy.
Jin Gardner
Palmdale
