The folly of giving money away
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt president in US history.
Both Republicans and Democrats overspend. Between Trump and Biden, the National debt has risen over 10 trillion, Trump mostly from the pandemic and Biden mostly from social spending.
Biden’s strategy is bottoms-up, raise taxes over and over again on companies, wealthy and middle class, then increase entitlements for mostly the lower class and they will spend and grow the economy and buy votes. Republicans believe in a top-down strategy where business hire to grow the economy.
Proof of Biden’s strategy is in his budget. Biden proposed $6.9 trillion in spending, $1.73 trillion in new discretionary spending plus a 7.3% increase in non-defense funding while only increasing defense by 3.3% — not enough to cover inflation.
Here’s the problem: The US only brings in $4.9 trillion, so Biden is proposing social spending programs we don’t have money for. Worse is revenue income is down 3% halfway through the year.
Biden touted the “Inflation Reduction Act” would pay for itself through increased taxes, so why isn’t revenue up? It was announced last week that the Inflation Reduction Act will actually increase the deficit by $1 Trillion.
The Republican house passed a bill to raise the debt, but start to cut spending by limiting growth spending to 1%. Now everyone listen closely to Biden and the Democrats accusing Republicans of proposing cutting social programs. These are programs Biden wants to fund with money he doesn’t have. Biden has raised taxes, but it hasn’t resulted in increased revenue. Answer: More taxes.
Increasing debt to increase social spending fuels inflation. Biden touts great job growth, the reality is we’ve only recovered to pre-pandemic levels. More importantly job participation has dropped to 62.3%. Why work when Biden gives money away?
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Seeking decency about fireworks
Fireworks season is upon us again. I have been in a desperate fight for my life against the chronic year-round explosions for many years. Prolonged sleep deprivation, chronic stress, and unrelenting, debilitating anxiety have pushed me to the brink of suicide, but I’m trying to keep fighting.
It’s not my goal or wish to rob anyone of their fun or celebrations. All I’ve ever asked for is basic human decency and compassion. Random, loud, dangerous, year-round explosions are not necessary for fun or celebrations. This plague of explosions is ruining lives. I’m not alone in feeling this.
When I talk about this, the number one response I hear is “there’s nothing we can do.” If enough people believe that, then it’s true. If the majority of people believe that nothing can be done, then they’re right. But the opposite is also true. If the majority of people believe that we can change it, then they’re right. If enough people keep hope alive and stay in the fight, then change can happen, but if enough people give in to despair, then they will literally prevent the change they want. This prophecy is truly self-fulfilling.
Don’t give in to despair. Don’t tell me that nothing can change. That’s only true if enough people believe it. Believe that change can happen. Keep fighting. Keep writing to those in power. Keep writing to your neighbors. Most importantly, let’s vote in a mayor who actually cares. Help me. Please. Don’t give up the fight.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Reaching new low with language
The letters to the editor section in my view has seen an unfortunate decline in the language used by a few of our frequent writers. I was saddened to see the letter of April 28 submitted by Art Sirota referring to Mr. Vincent White an honest, well-mannered man expressing his personal religious views.
That shameful letter has hit a new and depressing low. While mocking the experiences and beliefs of a very decent man, the letter was also devoid of any civility and respect for the views of millions of others, in this instance Christianity.
It reminded me of the Joseph McCarthy anti-communist hearings in the 1950s. After a particularly vicious and uncalled for diatribe by Sen McCarthy, attorney Joseph Welch excoriated the senator with the following well-chosen and correct words, “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
To this I will add my own words “Have you lost all awareness of your own personal honor and respectability?” Mr White and the readership of the Press deserve better.
John Manning
Palmdale
When will AV get high-speed rail?
The text below is prompted by the Antelope Press article, “Palmdale-Victor Valley rail lands grant,” published in the Tuesday, May 2, issue.
It is outstanding that the “High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency” remains actively pursuing the land corridor between Palmdale and Victorville for a high-speed rail transportation route.
To date, the Brightline-West high-speed rail transit project between Las Vegas and Victorville is planning to continue on to Rancho Cucamonga for connection with the existing Metro Rail route for connecting to the Los Angeles Union Station. (https://www.hsrail.org/brightline-west/)
It is anticipated that Brightline-West will break ground on the Las Vegas to Victorville portion of their project this year and be operational with this portion by 2027.
If the JPA can manage to finance and build the proposed corridor between Victorville and Palmdale in parallel with Brightline-West, it can provide an alternate path for connection with the Lancaster-Union Station Metrolink route. This will provide an economic boon along the corridor’s path as well as the Antelope Valley area.
Recommend that members of the JPA attend the US High Speed Rail Association sponsored “High Speed Rail 2023” convention in Washington, May 16-17.
If the California High Speed Rail Authority financially survives, it remains unknown when their planned service will arrive in the Antelope Valley. The first portion of the CHSRA, Bakersfield to Merced, is not planned to be operational until 2030.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Mother’s Day and high spending
According to “CPA Practice Advisor, $35.7 billion will be spent this year from $31.7 billion on Mother’s Day. $7.8 billion will be spent on jewelry, $5.6 billion on special outings, and $4 billion on electronics. In my opinion, that is money well spent.
My mother had a choice: continue her nursing career or marry my father, who had just joined the Air Force in 1955. She became a military wife for 22 years. According to Miller Law Firm, the US Armed Forces divorce rate is almost twice the average divorce rate. My parents’ marriage lasted 59 years until his death in January 2016 — one month from 60 years. My father told me that he would have been nowhere without my mother.
On Edwards Air Force Base, when I was about 10 years old, my friend told me that he was moving due to his parents getting a divorce. When I asked what that meant, he said, “They will not be together anymore.”
I needed my parents’ stability. It helped me to reach out to others without thinking about my parents splitting up. I remember an article that said it takes ten years for a child to get over a divorce. My mother told me recently about her taking her lunch break to go to Desert High School to check up on our grades. Always doing things to help us.
When she blessed me with money for a project, she told me that she wishes that she had more to give me. It took all of me to not cry because I have felt like that for years. I have always felt that what I have given to my parents was never enough. I know the sacrifices that she and my father have given me and to others. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
Vincent White
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.