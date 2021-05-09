Happy Mother’s Day
According to the Internet, Mother’s Day spending will be $2.8 billion this year with jewelry and electronics being the most bought. However, according to Our Daily Bread, God “…regularly uses the unlikely — people and circumstances — to accomplish His purposes.”
According to Wikipedia, Fanny Kemble was a “member of the famous Kemble theatrical company in London.” Later, “…she performed in Britain and the United States, concluding her career as a platform performer in 1868.” While acting on tour in the U.S., she met Pierce Mease Butler, grandson of an American senator, married him, and had two daughters.
Later, Mr. Butler became heir to cotton, rice and bean plantations. Upon arriving at one of those plantations, Fanny was shocked at the living and working conditions of the slaves and their treatment by the overseers.
Fanny’s mother instincts kicked in as her heart went out to the women slaves. Her husband’s infidelities occurred by being with the women slaves. Despite her husband’s opposition, Fanny wrote Journal Of A Residence On A Georgian Plantation (1838–1839) which was printed in 1863 and used by abolitionists.
The courts in those days typically awarded children to the father. As a mother, Fanny was not allowed to see her daughters until after the age of 21. I am sure that if you talked to Fanny, she would have told you that she did not plan on being used this way, but why should she be surprised? God works in the hearts of mothers all the time.
Fanny’s ex-husband wasted a fortune of $700,000 (worth $22,339,024 today). He had the largest slave auction in U.S. history with 436 slaves, He died of malaria in 1867. Fanny died in 1893. Neither remarried.
I wish Happy Mother’s Day to Mrs. Elva Decou-White (wife), Vergie White (mother) and all the mothers.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Might be wrong, but not likely
Joey made a profound statement recently how “they” will be made to pay their fair share, that might sound impressive but I’ll give you 10 to 1 odds old Joe ain’t referring to the people who vote and riot for a living or the future voters coming to America illegally.
Beijing Bribem is referring to the businesses and investors who are the backbone of our economy that create jobs for people who want to work. People who take the risk and work a little harder than most but get a target on their back instead.
Take people like Donald Trump who are responsible for over 30,000 employees deserve a break but Joey won’t be satisfied till they either move their money to another country or just close the doors and live the rest of their lives without all the headaches, it’s happened before ... the law of diminishing returns.
We are witnessing the beginning of the next big recession, I wish to be wrong but with ambitious countries like China, Vietnam, the Philippines to name a few will thrive on our mistakes. I hope to be wrong this time but it’s inevitable.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Marx apostle
Guy Marsh’s letters exemplify his incendiary statements. He quotes sources who espoused xenophobic beliefs as Marx did; Marsh has never quoted these. He promotes a portion of the grand plan for a world of acceptable atheists which would work to support the “State,” a nebulous construct.
Historically these States resort to dictatorial ethnic cleansing, viz: Uyghur Muslims of China; blacks, mulattos, gays in Cuba; unacceptable peoples under Nazi National Socialism; and the biggy, USSR.
Marx called Africans the N-word. He referred to his son-in-law, Paul Lafargue, of Cuban origin, as Negrillo and Gorilla. Marx praised the work of Pierre Tremaux, racist French ethnologist: (Tremaux) “proved that the common Negro type is a degenerate form of a much higher one” and was “a significant advance over Darwin.” (Correspondence to Engles)
Marx wrote “the Jewish N----- Lasalle: It is now absolutely clear to me that, as both shape of his head and his hair texture shows he descends from the Negroes who joined Moses’ flight from Egypt (unless his mother or grandmother on the paternal side hybridized with a n-----.” “The pushiness of the fellow is also quite n------ -like.” (Correspondence Engles 1862)
Marx’s essay “On the Jewish Question” (1862) said Jews could only be an emancipated ethnicity and culture when they did not exist. “Classes and races, too weak to master the new conditions of life, must give way.”
Socialism/communism promotes the destruction of non-white, non-atheists and free thinkers, many who have promoted the betterment of mankind through exposure of inhumane treatment of all races, faiths and economic classes. How dare you, Guy Marsh, condemn generations of heroes with half-truths, outright lies and smugness in your inaction to improve anything.
You are an apostle of Karl Marx. That’s your religion.
Janalee Arnold
Apple Valley, Calif.
