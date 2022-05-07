Punish Putin
I agree with the Biden administration’s bid to spend 33 billion dollars in aid for Ukraine, most of this money will be spent right here building high tech military weapons...we need to protect democracy more than Vladimir Putin wants to destroy it.
This is not a war but a brutal home invasion of innocent people who have prospered after leaving the communist soviet union, a bad example in Putin’s eyes and afraid it will spread to Russia.
Putin is the most evil person alive since Hitler and will not stop with Ukraine, he has the thought process of a venomous snake, he’s caused more than 5 million people to be displaced and nothing to return to.
If his “enemy” had a face, it would be the little girl crying, holding her cat inside the Polish border.
Ukraine people have proven they will fight to the last man because they value freedom and the world owes them all the aid possible. It’s impressive how some men are risking their lives by returning to Ukraine!
Russia needs to be isolated from the global community until they establish a real democracy. Putin needs to spend the rest of his life in a small cell with all the food, vodka and caviar he wants but no sanitary facilities.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
‘Humming’ along
More things that make people go hum.
VP Kamala Harris has been vaccinated and boosted and still gets COVID. What will we do with all those extra covid vaccines
Twitters tweedy bird needs an up grade like the American bold eagle the sign of freedom and strength.
Thanks go to California gov. Newsom expect gas tax to go up up and away, going for a new record.
Trump messed up the US border Biden fixed it by adding over one million new illegals and counting.
With out of control and rising crime the Democrats got the nerve to ask for more gun control not criminal control.
Regarding the green new deal....just wait until one gets the electric bill. The price to replace those EV batteries, where will we put all those used EV batteries.
Once we go EV on tanks, trucks, APCs etc..etc.. along comes China or Russia with a electromagnetic bomb burning the circuits rendering our military weapons useless.
Democrats are accusing Republicans for supporting the “defund the police” crap.
Imagine a robber walking into a market pulling out a gun “give me the money” when all of a sudden customers with a right to open carry pulling out their own guns. Robbers and criminals always prefer easy victims.
If you read this thank your mother she did not believe in abortion and deserved the title.. Mother happy Mother’s Day.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Why own a gun?
It has long been a belief that having a handgun at home for personal protection will make you safer. But ground breaking new research conducted for over a decade in California shows the opposite is true.
Those who lived with a gun owner were almost twice as likely to die by homicide as their neighbors without guns. People who lived with a gun owner and were killed in their homes were likely to die at the hands of a spouse or partner. 85% of homicide victims living with gun owners were women.
Despite clear evidence that rates of firearms accidents are higher in homes with guns, the narrative that guns protect households in other ways has gained traction in the U.S. But that is wrong. People living with gun owners showed no evidence of lower rates of fatal assaults by strangers.
Study leader David Student, professor of law and health policy at Stanford, concluded that owning handguns gave no protective benefits of any kind. One has to ponder why people own handguns. Safety and protection are clearly not the reasons.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.