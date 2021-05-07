Shift from sheriffs
According to AVdistrict.org, the funds in the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) of the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) are earmarked for high need students (English learners, foster children, low income).
If these funds are used, the LCAP must indicate how the services specifically benefit these particular students. The $1.7 million for the LASD contract does not fit this criteria. There is no evidence that sheriff presence benefits any students, nor is there any indication that there is any inherent benefit for high need students in particular.
Whatever benefit LASD provides to students is purely coincidental and has more to do with the individual than their status as a resource officer.
What I am proposing is not just the end of the contract with LASD, but a paradigm shift from policing and reactive policies that target our most vulnerable students: the poor, students in Special Education, in foster care, with incarcerated parents, etc.
These students need mental health support, counseling and conflict resolution skills. How can we be prepared to arrest these kids if we have not provided them with the necessary social and emotional support?
With the $1.7 million we spend on the sheriffs, perhaps we can begin this shift and spend it on programs that positively affect the development of our students at high risk for arrest. We have an officer for each campus but not a mental health worker, or conflict resolution team, even with most arrests being made for fighting.
Barron Gardner
Lancaster
‘The big lie’
I am beginning to have respect for Wyoming Congresswoman, Liz Cheney after she has repeatedly broken Ronald Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment: “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”
You rock Liz because you are sacrificing your own political career as one of the few GOP lawmakers with the guts to speak the truth about Trump’s anti-democratic attacks.
After the continuous rambling about how the election was stolen. Liz states:
• “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
• “Joe Biden won the presidency and Trump lost.” “We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”
• “Joe Biden won the presidency and Trump lost.”
• “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen.”
• “Anyone who claims it was is spreading the big lie, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”
• “Trump’s behavior was a “poison in the bloodstream of our democracy.”
The babbling autocrat nincompoop is happy there is another recount going on in Arizona. This time by the GOP Florida-based consultancy firm, Cyber Ninjas, which has no prior election counting experience and is headed by a man who previously spread conspiracy theories claiming that the election was stolen from Trump. Talk about the fox being in charge of the chicken coop.
The GOP’s devotion to this moron will most certainly destroy American democracy. With 3-quarter of Republicans buying into “The Big Lie”, the election was stolen, only shows how foolishly-gullible they are.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Small blip
As he did with most important issues, Donald Trump ignored doing anything to combat the problems of climate change.
Things have turned around completely by Joe Biden. Several weeks ago the U.S. held a summit of forty nations to let the world know that America is back in the game.
Biden announced at the outset that he was doubling America’s commitment to reduce planet-warming emissions under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. David Victor, a professor of international relations at UC San Diego, stated that the summit was a sign that U.S. leadership had disappeared under Trump, who had not only withdrawn from the Paris agreement, but also wiped out nearly all environmental regulations.
Biden said that the U.S. target for reducing emissions was 50% below 2005 levels by 2130. He also proposed funding for 500,000 vehicle-charging stations by 2030. Currently less than 1% of vehicles are powered by electricity. Biden made it clear that climate change would produce thousands of new jobs rather than stifle economic opportunity,
Donald Trump is now merely a small blip on the climate change screen. Thank goodness.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Closer than you think
George Jung and Ralph Brax must surely thank whatever god they believe in, that America has, for now, two major political parties: Republicans and Socialcrats. Since both seem to be the 2ed, they only yap about the first.
When Biden/Harris are done killing America, sadly, only Socialism will be left, which will lead, as all Socialismstic countries do, to commie land.
They will no longer opine in print, any of their far left nonsense, due to being indoctrinated by their illegal MS-13 gang member supervisor, and not being allowed to think. Their cackling days about Mr. Trump and his supporters will be over.
When they are in another bread line, when they recall repeated warnings from the right about Biden/Harris, their Trump hate will quickly turn to those who oppress them. Those who force them to be a good comrade.
Be careful. This scenario is a lot closer than you think.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
