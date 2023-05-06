Transgendered are not mentally ill
Michael Ditzhazy: “[Transgenderism] is now some people’s entrenched reality. Of course, that doesn’t make it our reality or any less of a mental illness. … Does anyone want this forced on their kids or grandkids?”
No reputable mental health professional would agree that transgendered people are mentally ill. And the assertion that transgenderism is being forced onto children is incredibly absurd.
The oppression of trans people isn’t simply the result of bigotry but is essential to capitalist exploitation. Indeed, to a large degree, it’s related to the construction of gender itself.
Binary gender categories of female and male are seen as biologically driven, yet they have far more to do with social expectations. Early capitalist formations imposed a strict and previously nonexistent gender binary which helped create the conditions for capital accumulation.
As such, workers produce the wealth capitalists take as profit, the origin of exploitation. But who bares and raises workers to adulthood so capitalists can accumulate that wealth? Primarily, women’s unpaid domestic and care work buttresses capitalist profit-making.
Ergo, gender inequality and gender roles are essential for capitalism. So is the policing of gender through oppressing people who don’t fit neatly into contrived female and male gender categories, particularly trans and queer people. That lies at the center of gender policing.
Disrupting the contrived gender binary threatens the perpetuation of gender inequality, which helps to threaten the entire capitalist system.
Historically, ruling classes have declared their order the “natural” state. According to this metaphysical view — the dominant forms of oppression, i.e., the intentionally cruel disrespect toward gender pronouns, are described as “normal” and morally justified.
It’s equally valid for the oppression of LGBTQ people, and Michael Ditzhazy’s pernicious letter symbolized that cruelty.
(Related reading: Friedrich Engels’ “The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State.”)
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Who has been held accountable?
Since the Russia is more of an enemy than China, then why hasn’t Hillary Clinton, while VP under Barack Obama, been held accountable for approving the sale of uranium to the Russians our greatest enemy?
Ralph Brax
Lancaster
Good experience with AV’s Best
I just used 2023 Carpet, tile, and furniture 2023 winner Right Clean (AV’s Best, April 29) and found out what I’d been missing. And I have nearly 50 years in the flooring industry.
Jason, the owner, left my home yesterday after over five hours of work. And it took all of that.
He worked on my tile, two baths, entry, kitchen, dining and hall. Like a surgeon, he brushed the grout lines like arteries, one at a time. Then he scraped each tile’s face. They now look new.
Then he steam cleaned many items of furniture, and areas of carpet.
Those items were an investment, and worth the investment of Right Clean for years to come.
It made a joke of a quick steam cleaning of those areas in the past.
And thank you, Antelope Valley Press, for introducing readers to 2023 AV’s Best. My wife and I have made a new friend.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Still waiting for that waste bin
I live in Lancaster Estates Mobile Home Park. On the first of this year, park residents were notified of a rate increase in our Waste Management service, accompanied by a nice glossy with instructions for placement of the various types of trash and the corresponding bin. I elected to hold off on paying the increase until I had the organic waste bin.
At the end of March park residents were sent a letter informing the park residents that they would not be receiving the organic waste bin, but the increased cost in trash service would still apply to offset the increased costs for WM to run the program.
It’s WM money grab — just a thought.
JoAnn McPeek
Lancaster
