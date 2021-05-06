Water thieves
I decided to write in with a couple of ideas about the problem with the hydrants and the water thieves.
Why can’t the water thieves get water from their house or business? If they need hundreds and/or thousands of gallons of water for the marijuana plants then it would cost them a fortune to fill their containers at their house.
By stealing water from the hydrants, all it costs them is the time to drive to the hydrants and gas. I guess they aren’t dumb after all. This has been going on for almost a year in my neighborhood. They are setting a good example for their children. Stealing.
Since millions of gallons of water is being stolen from various hydrants, we are in a drought, nice regular people who don’t steal and pay their bills and abide by the rules are getting #_*^!%^.
My idea is that the people don’t pay their water bills since there are restrictions on them and the price of getting water keeps going up. So until the problems are fixed, the thefts stop, the people stealing water are arrested, go to jail and have their vehicles and trailers taken away and pay restitution.
If the county, law enforcement, the water companies can’t fix the problems and stop it, and don’t go after the thieves, then I don’t think they will come after you for unpaid water bills.
My next idea: Is there a reward for information leading to arrests? If so, I and a few others would be very happy to sit in the brush and take pictures. Put cameras on the power poles in my neighborhood. Drive around and see all the marijuana grows and there’s the evidence. There’s six big ones within a five minute walk from my place.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
Task force needed
This is a disgrace. I am speaking about how polluted our desert has become with all of the debris left by homeless people and others who are abusing our landscape.
You cannot believe it , unless you see it, which I did last Saturday, when I went to out to see what one group that is trying to clean-up the desert is doing. I am writing about the Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley.
I went to help and thought I would be picking up paper, cans and bottles which I did. In no time, I had filled a large black bag and then I looked around. There were tires, shopping carts, plywood boards, blankets, medical waste and there was even a stolen vehicle abandoned in a gully. I am stunned with what I saw.
I immediately removed plywood boards (a couple the size of your car) from the dirt road into the area along with sleeping bags and blankets. We tossed them into a huge dumpster provided by, I presume, the city. I do not know.
Speaking of the cities, how could Lancaster and Palmdale allow this open space between Avenue L-8 and Avenue M deteriorate so much? Isn’t there anyone focusing on the debris and garbage in the flood control channels and the desert floor? Isn’t it about time that the cities handled this problem?
I call upon both cities and the county to create a task force of workers and managers to go out and clean-up our home. Yes, this is our home. Forget your pet projects, let’s handle this health crisis and do it now. We volunteers are going to be out in the blowing sand and dirt, why can’t paid city workers be out there, too?
Michael Rives
Lancaster
‘Political pawn’
The founder of the BLM movement with millions donated by corporations through fear mongering went on a house shopping spree, is furniture and a luxury car included? All for her family in the so called name of justice. If one benefits big time from the problems then why try and find solutions.
Why not buy these homes in the minority communities where one can watch normal daily knife fights and shoot outs. I wonder will the fearful corporate donors also pay for the homes purchased yearly home owners insurance and property taxes. Why isn’t anyone asking how much of those millions went to minority inner city youth programs, education and to help house and feed the homeless.
This new woke racial fear mongering looks like a quick big money making scheme that works. What if the BLM founder were sued by the innocent business owners who were victims of the burning and looting and the cities effected were to also sue for public property damage and the over time pay for police and fire protection. As they say easy come easy go and what goes around comes around now that would be justice served. Looks like since the 1960s American has been suffering from systemic Marxism pushed by the progressive socialist Democratic party by using and street pimping poor Blacks as a political pawn.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.