Questions about accountability
1. Since the Russia is more of an enemy then China, then why hasn’t Hillary Clinton, while VP under Barack Obama, been held accountable for approving the sale of uranium to the Russians our greatest enemy?
2. Will Randi Wiengarten, the president of the AFT, be held accountable for authorizing the uncalled-for school closures during the epidemic, hurting millions of school children across America?
3. When will Biden demand a full and complete investigation into the cause and spread of the COVID 19 virus, which killed thousands of Americans? It looks like Biden is waiting for China’s CCP approval.
4. Why does the Biden administration remain silent and fail to act on the many train derailments across America with no calls or demands for a full and complete investigation by the DOT, NTSB or the FBI to investigate possible sabotage by radicals? Meanwhile, the liberal media also remains silent; why?
5. It was reported that starting July 6 of this year all drugs will be legal in the state of Washington. Expect more deaths due to overdoses. There go the radical loco lefties and the homeless population now done legal.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
This situation was preventable
No solution? Really? The May 2 Focus piece missed several obvious opportunities that could likely have prevented this horrific situation.
First, the killer had been deported not once, not twice, but five times. Under federal law (1912-8-U.S.C.-1326), anyone caught in this country after being deported is subject to two years in prison. Other factors can increase that time up to twenty years. So it would seem that he was released at the border, told to “have a nice day,” and left to return again and again and again, apparently with no prison time. Laws just aren’t much good if they’re not enforced. So there’s a possible solution — enforce the laws on the books.
Second, it was reported that the police were called five times. Did the police just not respond? Were they too busy receiving their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion training? Did they respond and decide the guy shooting a gun around his neighbors seemed harmless enough? Or were they simply underfunded and therefore understaffed, and didn’t arrive in time. More missed opportunities, and another possible solution — police should be enabled, allowed and indeed required to do their jobs.
Win Reynolds
Quartz Hill
