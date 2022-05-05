Open minds instead of mouths
We, as a multicultural nation, are descended from of the sons and daughters of virtually every nation in the world, all trying to get along with each other.
Despite many personal and national failures, we try to live together discussing our differences in mutual respect as we go to school together, work together, entertain ourselves together.
We ask only the opportunity to enjoy our life and despite the senseless mocking by some people, we worship our God if we wish and how we wish according to the dictates of our conscience.
The current divisiveness in our national conversation works both ways. Inflammatory talk is foolish and can have significant consequences. For example, the disastrous (for her) arrogance of Hillary Clinton unknowingly revealing her innermost thoughts in calling millions of her fellow Americans “Deplorable” and characterized by “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” views. It likely cost her the election.
Such contempt we see commonly in our national as well as local discourse. Whatever your political or spiritual opinions are, as long as individuals continue to have a superior, arrogant, condescending even condemning attitude towards others, zealots will always attract people who are belittled or sense that no one else listens to them.
This goes a long way in explaining the continued and growing popularity of Donald Trump especially among blue collar, working class voters.
Much strife and disorder could be avoided if people would open their minds before opening their mouths.
John Manning
Palmdale
It’s graffiti, not art
According to the VP, Palmdale is going to also ad painting and murals to the walls of our town like Lancaster did.
As far as I am concerned its all just graffiti. Los Angeles is covered with “art work” and its all just gang graffiti. It’s sloppy, meaningless and adds nothing. The city and state spend a fortune to removing it.
What’s wrong with a building looking clean and neat. What wrong with appreciating the efforts of the architect’s designs.
I for one would think a lot more positively about the cities in our valley if they were just kept clean.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Are you afraid?
I had to laugh when Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris says “we couldn’t let injustice slide,” regarding Michael Rives holding two duely elected public seats.
I thought as you kidding Rex? You who acted as a dictator, threatening to arm white Lancaster citizens just because our corrupt LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not require his deputies to get shots?
You Paris who spends all your free time in Malibu rather than Lancaster? You and your fellow rightwing councilmen whose only claim to fame is that they are endorsed by the sheriff and Rex. Why are you afraid to show citizens faces at your city council meetings? Are you afraid of being embarrassed?
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Support for Musk
Elon Musk, a very wealthy African-American worth multiple billions of dollars, buys Twitter for about 44 billion —cash —and before any paperwork is even signed, is excoriated on liberal news channels, liberal talk radio, newspapers and liberal pundants — why? For expressing his desire to bring back “free speech.”
A wide assortment of left, liberal folks wasted no time in calling Elon Musk every bad name, and accusing him of trying to — wait for it — “fix the elections” — gasp — exactly what they did, when Twitter was owned by left, liberal billionaires —
Huh? Ever hear about Hunter Biden’s laptop? Only if you watched Fox News — every leftists rallied around “Russian disinformation” — remember Billary vrs Trump 2016? And squelched the story until recently —
The left squashed free speech, when they censored/removed Tucker Carlson, the Babalyon Bee, Mr Trump, Charlie Kirk, and other conservitives from Twitter, for their truck talk about the left —
To a liberal, racist, “talking head,” on radio, TV or newsprint, “free speech” is what they, and they only, are allowed to orate — those who disagree with them, are crushed, reviled, cancelled, etc
So, at this writing it appears that “true free speech” is making a comeback — and those I listed, who hate, don’t like — shoe is on other foot, lefties — since none of them know what “fair is fair,” means — they will get a rude awakening.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Doing what the pastor says
Two thumbs up for Peter Yablonski for his letter about California State Assembly bill AB 2223 that will allow even more aborted babys.
It will even make it legal to kill babys after they are born. This has to be stopped before it goes nation wide.
States like Texas have the right idea. But the more other states get in right the more California gets it wrong. I just don’t understand what is wrong with people like Gavin Newsom. I think they do things like this just to be mean.
And I have talked to my church about that bill Peter Yablonski. My pastor has spoken about it to. He wants all of us to contact our elected officials and tell them we will vote them out of office if they vote for that bill. Thank you for the reminder.
And to Mitchell Seyfer and Guy Marsh, just because I was not sure how to spell Lenin did not mean that I thought he was John Lennon. I know the difference. So you two are not smarter than me. I just made a mistake. Just remember when you two were getting your fancy liberal educations I was fighting for our country so you could get your fancy liberal educations.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Border talk
Kleptocracy: Government by those who seek status and personal gain at the expense of the goverened. This definition from Websters dictionary.
Describes Washington DC from top to bottom, both sides of the isle. And the next black market drug is Menthol Cigarettes. I see the war zone called our southern border is doing so much better since Chuckles took over and visited there one time.
Terrorists and drug smugglers from 160 countries sent 2million over the border since the Klown in the white house took over. I read where she is going to officiate a wedding of the democratic governor of New Mexico. I wonder if she will have time to finally swing by and visit the border while in New Mexico?
I see her highness aunt Nancy and her Kleptocrat court went to visit the Ukraine last weekend. Too bad they can’t find their way to the southern border to see all their illegal immigrant friends walking into the United States. Really protecting the country aren’t they?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
