Climate change
The text below is prompted by the AV Press, April 30, 2021 article, “State Senate proposes to spend $3.4 Billion on Drought.”
The source, and scarcity of fresh water for the state of California continues to be a major sink hole for the state to gain public funds. Examples: What happened to all the Billions of the California tax payer’s funds that has been appropriated? https://bollotpedia.org/california_proposition_1_Water_Bond_(2014) This proposition authorized $7.12 Billion to be spent by the State on state water conservation programs.
In addition, https://ballotpedia.org/california_proposition-3-Water_Infrastructure_and_Watershed_conversation_Bond_Initiative_(2018) This additional proposition authorized an additional $8.877 billion to be spent by the State, on water conservation related projects. That’s $15,997 billion total authorized in four years. Now, we are to spend an additional $3.4 billion. Yes, we have drought conditions in California. However, where in the state are projects progressing to resolve the drought issues, with more than $18 billion dollars available.
Senate Bill 606 became law May 31, 2018, requiring a 20% reduction in water usage beginning December 31, 2020. Each water district / company within the state has until November 1, 2023 to enforce this law.https://leginfo.legislature.ea.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhml?bill_id=201720180SB606
While we are all reducing water usage by 20%, State Assembly Bill 1668 made law May 31, 2018, states, that by January 1, 2025, (four years away), each California citizen will be limited to 55 gallons per day of fresh water, with fines imposed if exceeded. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB1668
Our drought is not only global warming/climate change made, but man made by lack of preparation.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Can’t please everyone
When it comes to getting rid of the filibuster or increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court, by now we all know that if the situation were reversed Mitch McConnell and his cohorts would do either or both without any compunction.
So, Democrats, have at it, whatever you can make happen do it. McConnell will whine about it. So? He’s a whiner. Our local Trumpers will also whine about it but they also whined for four years while their guy was in office.
Why try to satisfy Republicans, either in Congress or in the Antelope Valley, when they can never be satisfied. It’s a Republican feature. They’ve whined about Dr. Seuss, President Obama wearing a tan suit and Dr. Jill Biden using her title as she is still teaching. Or they make up stuff on Fox News like only 1 hamburger a month due to Biden.
They didn’t complain about 1/6. What prevented them from complaining about that horrific insurrection?
Gee, Democrats shouldn’t do this or that because Republicans will complain. If only not doing this or that would stop their complaining, but it wouldn’t. Nothing will.
If you’re thinking of criticizing Democrats for doing such things just remember that Republicans would do it if they could. That way you won’t fall into the trap of being a hypocrite unless that’s what you do anyway.
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
Don’t believe the AP
It’s disgusting to see the large hit article on Senator Gaetz in May 2nd edition of Valley Press with no credible evidence except the usual anonymous sources.
This is typical liberal tactics, printing accusations as if they are facts before an investigation is complete.
What makes this article less believable is it was written by the associated press. Gaetz has to be destroyed because he is a staunch critic of Biden and the Swamp, and a prominent Republican. Mike Garcia will be the focus of the next hit.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Kudos, Warford
Some reflective reactions to Sunday’s 5/2 content: 1. Bravo (again) to William P. Warford’s “‘Unarmed’ does not necessarily mean harmless — Where is the national mourning for Corporal Keith Heacock?”
A well positioned statement on the current state of our national media. It is obvious that many have not addressed the current state of law and order from both sides of the equation. Not only has media and several activist groups not walked a mile in law enforcements shoes, they haven’t attempted a step in them. Support the Blue, but squeeze the bad apples out.
2. “76,000 CA inmates eligible for earlier releases” beyond standard set in 2017. I’m all for Justice reform, justice reform that also “protects and serves” the general public. Anyone who “earns” an early release should be required to sign a release document that states if they become a repeat offender, that beside the sentence for that offense, they will have their previous sentence from which they were early released reinstated with no chance of future early releases. This and previous early release programs should be monitored for reincarcerations/public impact with appropriate change to the criteria for those eligible for release.
As with law enforcement, there are two sides to the conversation and if we attempt to shut that down it only leads to unbalanced and less informed decision-making.
I will use my last 26 words to again thank Mr. Warford for his always unique, spot-on but not always popular perspectives.
Christopher Lovitt
Lancaster
