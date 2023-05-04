A new religious holiday: Earth Day
California has outlawed diesel trucks beginning in 2036 expecting food and other goods delivered to its stores by electric vehicles.
Electric vehicles are recharged over several hours using coal in our electric plants.
Currently, it is a 23-hour trip from Kansas City to Los Angeles to haul freight; refueling ranges from one to two hours with three or four fuel stops. Electric trucks will take four days because of the eight- to 10-hour battery recharging time after an eight-hour running time.
The climate religionists have already banned the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035, because their religion says that 40% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions comes from trucks and cars.
California’s Air Resources Board unanimously approved a proposal to ban the sale of all new gas furnaces and water heaters by 2030.
Scientists have even condemned dairy farmers for allowing their cows to flatulate in the open air.
In keeping with the religious observances of environmentalists, professors Paul Greenberg and Carl Safina, in Time magazine, support “The Case for Making Earth Day a Religious Holiday,” and to coincide with Earth Day.
They acknowledge that what they want is a new religion.
And who to lead the world into their new religion? Scientists, of course. But haven’t science been leading on banning fossil fuels to save the planet; decrying people/restaurants for cooking on gas stoves?
It is scientists who tell us the earth cannot sustain a population of 8 billion, and population should be reduced to 7 billion peoples.
A new religion? The old religion was called Gaia, a worship of creation and not the creator. A new religion to worship the earth, nature, a goddess worship or matriarchal religion; making nature central to belief systems with ceremonial days.
The congregants to Gaia would learn its catechism in our public schools.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Less expensive cross-country trip
Read interesting article in Hagerty about a group of guys in Canada in the early 1980s built this car called Avion. They drove it from Vancouver to Tijuana and used less than 14 gallons of diesel. That’s only 103 mpg.
That’s not bad for a home-built car. Even at $5 a gallon, that’s less than $70 to get from Canada to Mexico. In 1986, diesel was 34 cents per gallon, which means it cost $4.76 to drive from Vancouver to Tijuana.
If the state is mandating us to recycle and compost garbage, we should be able to write off our trash bill.
So now the climate nazis want to stop big diesel trucks from being sold by 2035. They are doing everything they can to break the low-income citizens making everything more expensive.
UPS took delivery of their first electric truck on Feb 6. Do you really think they will be ready to supply that many trucks by 2035?
I hate to see them close in the Palmdale Ditch; it was a fun ride back in 1965 for me and three friends. So now they are finally going to do something with that property that they were going to build a new international airport on that was going to generate thousands of jobs back in 1968. We’ll see, won’t we?
“Focus,” dated May 2: There’s no solution to violence like this. They failed to mention that Francisco Oropesa was deported March 2009, September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016. This is according to CNN. The olution is close the border.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
