Crossing the line
Civil discourse demands civility. I understand that Marjorie Taylor Green represents the ideal American woman to Republicans. I know the former president’s use of language, for which I would have had my mouth washed out with soap, plays well with the crowds at his rallies.
However, when you call my home to tell my husband he is an idiot I demand you refrain from dropping the “F Bomb”. There is a lady present in this house, and, occasionally, children who are being taught that crudity demeans the speaker not the listener.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Point of no return
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Student dept and climate change,” published in the Wednesday, April 27, 2022 issue.
Mr. Steve Brewer professes to be a Climate Change non-believer. It seams that all you non-believers are non-believers in science and also no common sense.
It is common sense with visual observation, the earths polar ice caps, sheets, and glaciers are melting at a rapid rate. What causes ice to melt, heat. It is scientifically proven that pollutants, methane, CO2 (carbon), i.e. greenhouse gases cause the sun’s heat to be trapped in our atmosphere causing melting.
The abundance of melting fresh water in the north Atlantic adversely affects the “Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC),” oceans circulation, because, the abundance of fresh water slows the circulation flow.
The slowing of the circulation flow, adversely alters the atmospheric jet stream. This causes more frequent sever weather. If the AMOC stops, catastrophic weather continually occurs.
The earth’s warming is causing the permafrost to melt. This melting, causes large volumes of formerly trapped methane gas to escape.
Methane is 20 -30 times more heat trapping than CO2. In addition, formerly unknown microbes are escaping that may contribute to previously unknown illnesses.
The continued de-forestation of the Amazon rainforest creates warming CO2.
These occurrences are racing our earth to its point of no return. That means, when the earth’s heating reaches its tipping point, it has reached a runaway condition beyond reversal.
During all the above, I did not mention how or what began the listed processes, but by common sense these processes are occurring.
Climate scientists have proven what is causing all the above. It makes common sense to slow down the above processes to avoid the point of no return. Thus, non-believers have no common sense.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
From the mouths of babes
To the Owner of “Magnifique” Congregate Living (1827 W. Ave. K12):
My children, 10 and 5, would like to know:
My little sister and I made a small cardboard sign that says, “keep clear for mail truck.” Why did you tear it?
Why Are You So Mean?
Do you have neighbors? Do your neighbors trash your neighborhood? Or do you?
Do your neighbors block your mailbox? Days at a time? For over 16 months? Do they leave their dumpsters on the street most days of the week?
Why do you like being a nuisance? Instead of just taking care of your dumpsters?
Do you know the Golden Rule?
How do you run a care home? Do you care about your patients? Your staff?
Please be a good neighbor: don’t trash our neighborhood, don’t block the mailman, don’t block street cleaning, don’t destroy others’ things, and be nice.
Watch on Nextdoor: “Magnifique’s” owner vs. cardboard sign or https://bit.ly/thevandalnextdoor.
Tiffany Shi
Lancaster
