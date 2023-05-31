Dodgers and Angels, goodbye!
After years of following our Major League baseball teams, I’m saying goodbye.
I am shocked and saddened by the teams honoring this sick group called “The Sisters of Indulgences” in their gay pride night. It is a slap in the face to all Christens. They dress in outlandish makeup and costumes mocking nuns of the Catholic Church — not only receiving Holy Communion, but removing the host from their mouth and dropping in on the floor. The video of this happening can be seen on only conservative stations and not a word on what we laughingly call the mainstream media.
Could you imagine if this blaspheme happened to Muslims or Jews. The news media would be outraged. But not against Christians. I will not attend or watch another Dodger or Angel game and will avoid products that sponsor them.
If this sick group is new to you, check it out. Shame on our teams.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
‘Pro-life’ position is anything but
John Elkins: “The Nazis committed genocide against the Jews. The Democrats commit “Gene-side against unborn babies …”
However, until the early 1980s, so too were most Republicans enthusiastic supporters of abortion rights. They thought that people of color had too many children and abortion was the final solution.
Gov. Ronald Reagan signed America’s most liberal abortion law and couldn’t have cared less about his daughter’s abortion. And until the early 80s, most evangelical Christians, including Southern Baptists, viewed the anti-abortion stance as a “Catholic issue.”
But then, in the lead-up to Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign, Richard Viguerie deduced that adopting an anti-abortion rights position could split the Democratic Catholic vote and garner more votes from fundamental Protestants.
It was so successful that, in the wake of Reagan’s nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor, Viguerie demanded to know if she was “soft on abortion because we cannot give up this issue. It helped up split the Democrats.” It is indeed the crassest example of political opportunism and social control.
By retraining simple-minded voters to focus on personal pieties, sectarian intolerances and prudish, repressive moralism, including abortion, reactionary politicians were free to ignore pressing socioeconomic issues. As a result, inequality, poverty, low wages, climate change, the medical insurance crisis, etc., are wholly ignored while capitalists continue to pick our pockets in various ways.
What all of that demonstrates is that the “pro-life” position is, in no way, pro-life. If it were, people like John Elkins would support Medicare for All, AFDC, WIC, Head Start, universal pre-K, public housing, an expanded Child Tax Credit, stem cell research, etc. And they’d oppose capital punishment, militarism, mass incarceration, nuclear power, and all other anti-life issues.
But anti-abortionists don’t hold those positions. Therefore, they’re anti-life and thoroughly controlled by preachers and politicians who couldn’t care less about them.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
In need of a continuity test
Did you see Sleepy Joe’s (President Joe Biden) press conference when he was in Japan last week? He said he inherited the current high inflation, border crisis etc from the previous administration. Wow! It looks like he really needs the continuity test.
What ever happened to editor Jennifer Garcia? I miss her deleting my letters and our back-and-forth emails.
Hopefully, this one will get printed.
VP should consider dropping the AP and go back to the old once-a-week edition. We get our national news from Fox and the drive-by channels.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Editor’s note: Jennifer Garcia is no longer working for the Antelope Valley Press.
