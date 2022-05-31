Not an endorsement
Juan Carrillo is an opportunist. Juan Carrillo has “strongly endorsed” Alex Villanueva. This is a stab in the back and giving the finger to the many activists and candidates working to replace and reform the Sheriff’s Dept.
Although Juan Carrillo claims to be a Democrat, the Democratic party and even the Board of Supervisors, including Elizath Barger want to replace Alex Villanueva.
Juan Carrillo has adopted the playbook of Rex Parris and his cabal in Lancaster and has received funding from him and other dark money sources.
Why is this so important? Because if Juan Carrillo is so willing to sell out his principles and values at this point how will he act if elected in Sacramento?
I urge voters to reject Juan Carrillo on June 7. Vote for Steve Fox, Andrea Rosenthal, anyone but Juan Carrillo.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Not enough
The word is out, lawlessness. The lawless know it. Like everyone with a sense of humanity, I’m sick to see another school shooting. We picture parents who tuck their children in bed and those who never will again.
This small town Texas horror is bringing new calls for gun control. Daily shootings in big cities, with strict gun laws, are a shameful norm. Why? Too many single-parent homes. Parents aware discipline may be child abuse. Teachers aware of class control restrictions. Law officers aware they’re targeted.
Why arrest criminals? Even violent are released. Prosecutors play easy, DAs give record offenders another chance. ACLU says don’t infringe on people’s freedom. Law says same until they hurt someone. Ordinary people have no such freedom.
Is lawlessness accepted? We see it in traffic. More jaywalkers, hit-runs, head-ons. Who can change this? Those who collect public safety tax dollars. Those who accepted the challenge. Their jobs are hard, unpopular, vital.
Reagan’s blamed for closing mental institutions over outcry of conditions. No new ideas in 40 years? NRA, that teaches gun safety, is blamed when guns are used unlawfully. Criminals find guns and don’t follow laws.
The homeless crisis needs triage: 1) Those there by choice; 2) Those hit who need a hand up; 3) Those with physical or mental illness. Managing goes against the grain of ‘we’re all the same.’ We aren’t when we kill. Instead of touting new laws, enforce existing ones.
In Texas the killer was another loner, had home issues. Too common. Why? We know lockdown hit families hard. Some will never recover.
Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Say it, you have no brain; don’t say it, you have no heart. It’s said now. Why? Because most care for victims everywhere. Some can’t do much more. Some can.
Alice Berryman Cornell
Lancaster
Get rid of assault weapons
We mourn for all the victims of gun violence and their families. When we were faced with the Covid-19 epidemic, the government and health authorities worked together and swiftly to save thousands of lives. Now we face an epidemic of gun violence, it is essential for our lawmakers and peace enforcement agencies to work together to prevent further senseless loss of innocent lives to gun violence.
I am neither a Republican or a Democrat. This is a non-partisan issue. There is no perfect solution to gun violence. Mental health and radicalized thinking are only 2 contributing factors to gun violence which are difficult to monitor and control. Possible non-partisan measures to reduce gun violence in the US are:
1. Restrict the sales of assault weapons and high capacity magazines to law enforcement agencies.
2. Implement a nation-wide government buy back program of assault weapons from present private gun owners. The US government can donate the collected assault weapons and high capacity magazines to the freedom fighters of Ukraine.
3. Gun enthusiasts should be allowed to keep their hunting rifles, pistols for self-defense and classic gun collection but not assault weapons.
It does not make sense to keep doing the same things and expect a different result.
Ed Barcelona
Palmdale
A Spectrum monopoly?
The question that begs to be asked and answered is whether Spectrum is guilty of monopolizing the phone services in Antelope Valley.
Most, if not all, of the residents and government agencies utilize the services of Spectrum. The gloving, almost exclusive monopoly calls into question how this happened.
Residents are the most effected, especially since there appears to be an absence of competitors for the communication market. To this end, the residents are subject to uncontrollable rate increases despite these individuals being on fixed incomes.
Billy Turner
Quartz Hill
