Jim Brown will be greatly missed
I like thousands are truly sadden about the passing of Jim Brown.
I met Jim while working with troubled youths in south central LA. I will never forget the first time I met Jim after the 1992 LA riots at Nickerson Gardens Housing Project in south central LA at a youth summit with the Late Jack Kemp, Leon Watkins, Beverly Williams, Mr. Bill Kim (president of the Korean Businessmen Association) and Robert Woodson Sr. of the Woodson Center. I would later meet Jim again with John Mackey another football great at the YMCA center in south central LA during Jack Kemp’s run for VP news press conference.
Jim and his organization Ameri-I-can anti-gang youth crime prevention programs brought peace between the Crips and Bloods. Jim will always be remembered as one who really cared greatly about Americas inner city minority youths and never profited or politically gained off the pain suffering and misery off those he served.
During our talks, Jim and I shared many proven ideas that work and common goals. Jim was a quiet man in many ways but never afraid in calling out those in high places and positions who talk the talk but never acted on their words;we called them hit-and-runs.
Jim was a proud American who loved America. Jim was never a sell out like other famous athletics — those who use race and victimhood as a weapon and division for personal and political gain. I have many photos of Jim and those names mentioned I will always cherish.
Jim Brown will be greatly missed by those thousands of minority youths’ hearts he touched. May he rest in peace.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Coalition needs some decorum
The past and recent words and actions of the Palmdale Freedom Coalition have intersected and aligned with those of the national violent far right white supremacist movement to such a degree that it has caused enough trepidation as to warrant this response from AV-LULAC.
We urge the public to visit the Palmdale city website and see the videos of past City Council meetings during public discussion. In it, you will see and hear representatives of this organization make racist and xenophobic statements against immigrants and the undocumented and make the most hateful and disparaging remarks against the only Latina woman on the council.
AV LULAC is not opposed to freedom of speech and supports the right of people to have their say, especially at public forums such as city council meetings. However, we are also proponents of intelligent and thought-provoking discussion that elevate the discourse and help create positive change.
Comments of the Freedom Coalition proponents have fallen to the lowest levels consisting of personal attacks of the vilest nature. A possible contributing factor is that the Freedom Coalition ran a candidate against the sitting councilwoman during the last November election and lost. Ever since, they have hurled vicious accusations without the slightest inkling of proof.
Councilwoman Andrea Alarcon is working to bring a regional transportation center to Palmdale that will generate thousands of jobs. Palmdale Boulevard is closer to city control because of her efforts. One would think that she would be more supported by her colleagues and staff, we wonder why she’s not.
It is our hope that the Freedom Coalition will soon adopt some degree of decorum and stop the hateful and divisive rhetoric. It would also be most welcome if some of her colleagues on the council would speak out in her support.
Xavier Flores
President, AV-LULAC
Palmdale
Many issues with electric vehicles
Toyota Corp. put out a letter to their dealers explaining why they are not going all in on EVs soon.
Its reasons are critical materials shortage; not enough mining and processing facilities; charging infrastructure (we will need 1.2 charging stations million by 2030, which probably won’t happen); and affordability (the average hybrid costs $48,000; the average EV costs $58,000. The letter is dated April 2023.
Professor Wu Feng of the Beijing Institute of technology say a 20-gram cellphone battery can pollute a water body equivalent to three standard swimming pools. If it is buried, it can pollute 247 acres of land for about 50 years. Can you imagine the damage a battery from a Hummer EV3 that weighs 4,000 pounds could do?
I enjoyed column by Stephen Moore about the unions and the liberal climate cults. It kinda reminds me of the time union backed the unaffordable care act. Medical benefits were one of the best negotiating items that the union had and they gave it away. Nobody said they were the sharpest pencils in the box.
Now the EPA is predicting that lower Manhattan will be under water in less than 80 years — not completely from climate change, but also sheer weight of the buildings.
Listening to “the big guy” speak makes me sad. Listening to Chuckles makes me wonder and laugh. When I was younger, listening to president Ronald Reagan made me proud to be an American. What a letdown.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Ultranationalism is not the way
After reading Miguel Rios’ letter regarding the Chinese, I thought about the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which was signed into law by President Chester Arthur.
The act barred Chinese laborers from immigrating to the United States and becoming naturalized citizens. In addition, it blocked Chinese immigrants who were already living here from becoming citizens.
The government’s justification for exclusion was the Chinese were an unassimilable race. Therefore, they could not become Americans.
In 1910 the Geary Act required each Chinese resident to register and obtain a certificate of residence, along with requiring Chinese to always carry identification papers. Talk about being onerous. Thank God all these bigoted laws against the Chinese were repealed with the passage of the Magnuson Act in 1943.
If it was not for the repeal of these law, my father would not have been able to become an American citizen. When my father arrived from Canton, China he stayed on Angel Island in San Francisco Bay in one of their detention barracks for months. Last year my oldest who is doing genealogy research wrote to the National Archives to obtain copies of the numerous interrogation interviews that my father had to endure while housed on Angel Island.
My guess is Miguel Rios and other local fascist ultra-conservative right-wing letter writers would like to see the government reinitiate laws like the Chinese Exclusion Act prohibiting the Chinese or any other immigrant from coming to the USA. After all, as he writes, “China already controls our sports, entertainment, selected individuals, American morals values and the liberal news outlets. China is behind the climate change BS; they are profiting, then using that money to gain world influence while building their military..
Their love for extreme ultranationalism political ideology can be characterized by their dictatorial leader former President Trump.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
