Marxism is a science
Recently, I had a lengthy and enjoyable conversation with a former member of the Lancaster City Council who told me “Marxism isn’t a science.” I want to expand upon my response herein for the few who would be interested.
If we understand the scientific method as “a procedure consisting of systematic observations, measurement, and experiment, and the formulation, testing, and modification of hypotheses,” then Marxism is a science.
Marxism, precisely historical materialism, is dedicated to the systematic observation of history and society. It then analyzes and researches the empirical data of political economy and history to formulate its hypothesis.
And Marxism has a mechanism to test those hypotheses in the empirical world, namely, proletariat revolutions and class struggle. It records such revolutions’ detailed data and empirical outcomes to test its ideas against the available evidence.
And then, it modifies and or retains aspects of the theory that were successful and discards elements of the thesis that have been proven to fail during those struggles. Then it takes those lessons and formulates new hypotheses, which are tested in the crucible of the next proletariat revolution.
So, Marxism has an in-built mechanism by which it’s constantly updated and tethered to empirical outcomes. It’s inherently open-ended and continuously updated by new data and experimentation.
Marxism analyzes the material and natural world to empirically investigate the internal laws by which societies developed and their connections to the ways human beings produce and distribute the necessities of life.
Like all sciences, the goal of Marxism is to demystify the natural world and provide natural explanations for natural phenomena.
To study Marxism is also to study history, economics, mathematics, sociology, and even anthropology. Therefore, it is indeed a science of considerable dimension and stands threatening to the capitalist class and its hangers-on.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Thanks AVMC
I had outpatient surgery Friday April 29 at the A.V. Hospital. Everyone treated me exceptionally well, and I didn’t even need pain medication at home afterwards. I can’t thank them enough. Again.
Dick Thompson
Lancaster
Trump the great
Jeanie Stephens, if you have read the opinion page for any time, you should know that Mr. Marsh and Mr. Brax are masters at putting their words into other peoples mouths.
Example. Mr. Brax’s 4-29-2022 column, are you confused, you will see it is filled with his opinions and half truths.
Example. Number 5. Trump offered 2,000 NG to provide security for WH but they where refused. 4 If he could have finished the wall, the money flowing back to Mexico from all the illegals coming in, plus the welfare and medical for them would soon pay for the wall. 6 Wasn’t life better for everyone under Trump than it is today? 7. This is the laugher. He fails to mention that Trump put the medical industry on fast track to develop a vaccine, or the fact the 400,000 deaths were before the vaccine was available and over 700,000 have died under Biden’s watch with known antibiotics that would have reduced the number of deaths, but Biden refused to make them available to the public. Question is why?
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Use the surplus
It was recently reported that the state of California currently has a $68 billion surplus. Perhaps the state legislature and Governor should put a significant portion of that toward funding water storage projects to help us weather the water shortages that seem to threaten us more and more each passing year.
It’s hard to imagine that those who manage the state’s purse strings would be against such an endeavor.
Will Sampson
Lancaster
