Nanny less
It has been reported in the Tuesdays AV Press that there is another smoking ban in the works, to ban smoking in public, in places of employment (Private Property) and open air events within the City of Lancaster.
I have in past letters referred to Liberal Logic, that is no logical thought present at all. in my opinion. Here we go again. Why are Liberals death on tobacco but all in for Pot.
Is it just about money, an individual can raise, sell Pot, the city make tax money. California is the biggest Nanny States with the government on your back and their hand in you pocket,don’t think that will change soon, I had better hopes from the City of Lancaster.
Is a smoking ban in your own back yard far off? Will the smoking ban include Pot, Vaping or just tobacco. I would prefer that the City of Lancaster stick to their knitting and govern as less as possible and not be a Nanny.
“The Government that governs less, governs best” don’t know who said that but no truer words were ever spoken.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Criminals
and politicians
Reading this morning’s column questioning way Texas A G has not been tried for criminal charges filed in 2014. Brings to mind why Hillary Clinton has not even been charged with her felonious part in the great Russian hoax lie? Related.
Why has Comey not been charged for lying to the FISA court, under oath, that the Russian charges were true, to get warrants against numerous Trump supporters?
Why has the FISA judges not filed charges against Comey? Closer to home, why has our exPalmdale mayor not been tried for his felonious part in the embezzlement of funds form the beautiful school in Palmdale? His cohorts took sweet plea deals and got 2 years probation. Good trade for the nearly a million dollars they stole.
To Kenneth Nickel. Best of my recollection it was Shumur who spouted the infamous quote. Never let a crisis go to waste. Aside, that we can politicize for the Democrats advantage. If I’m wrong, Mr Marsh will gladly correct me. Again Mr Marsh smoothly inserted his words into Mr Lackey’s proposal about reducing the gas tax.
In a previous column Mr Brax, in typical Democrat M O takes accusation as gospel before any hearings or trial takes place.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Can’t wait
‘Poli’ a latin word meaning ‘many’ and ‘tics’ meaning ‘bloodsucking creature’s. Sure does fit doesn’t it? So the Lying King Obiden is going to establish the “Ministry of Liberal Lies”. Sound like an Oxymoron.
Valley Press article about LAUSD loosing 300,000 students was interesting. Story on ABC today says that they are going to loose another 121,000 over the next 9 years down to 309,000. Then the teachers union wants a 20% raise.
Let’s see 121000 students at 20 students per teacher is 6050 that won’t be needed plus overpaid administration. What are they going to do with all the empty schools. Sell them. Look at all the money that will be made from the sales and the money saved on wages from not having to pay the excess teachers.
Still looking for the article on 100% recyclable EV batteries. Haven’t even seen one that says they can recycle 10%.
Can’t wait to see all the bicycle lanes fill up after a cold windy winter. Oh yeah Can’t wait to see them in the hot windy weather Right. I never seen a multiple choice test in history class at AV College.
Lying King Obiden finally admitted that the reason for the fuel prices is to force everyone to buy electric vehicles but no one is saying how are they are going charge the things plus the price of electricity through the roof doesn’t make it attractive at all.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Please vote
In response to the article regarding the proposed update in funding for the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District that was published on 5/15/2022:
This article discussed an important ballot measure that, if passed, will determine whether or not the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will be able to maintain and improve the current level of mosquito and disease control within the Antelope Valley.
Mosquito control in the context of protecting public health and reducing nuisance mosquitoes is often a service that goes unnoticed, but the community would be well aware if this service ceased.
West Nile virus is present in the Antelope Valley and poses a very real threat to public health. There is also an invasive species of mosquitoes that have been detected in town that have the potential to introduce a whole new host of diseases to our area. Keeping the mosquito population subdued is a necessity.
This ballot is your opportunity to determine whether or not this already underfunded service will get a much needed, minor annual increase so that they might continue protecting the Antelope Valley from mosquito-borne disease.
Please consider a vote in favor for the increase.
Gary Grubb
Palmdale
