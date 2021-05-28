Mostly lies
Jack O’Connor’s recent letter to this newspaper contained a number of misrepresentations of the facts. For example, he stated that Maricopa County in Arizona had deleted the election base.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, stated: “This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now.”
The problem with believing everything a pathological liar says is that, more often than not, those things are lies.
Kathleen M. Parks
San Diego
Not true
A local historian has been mistaken on 14 May AV Press LTE comparing Capital protesters to “…they [suffragettes] didn’t storm the capital building, break into offices, or kill 5 people.”
In fact, the only one killed on 6 Jan was unarmed trespasser Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, shot by a plainclothes policeman who was not named and will not be charged. The uniformed policeman, allegedly beaten with a fire extinguisher, died the next day of natural causes.https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-died-natural-causes-after-riot-n1264562
Three others died from medical conditions unrelated to the protests.
From Fox News: “The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that 50-year-old Benjamin Philips drove there in a van along with Trump-related memorabilia he had produced. The Inquirer and the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise both spoke with Phillips before the rally.
The Inquirer reported that members of his group said they last saw Philips around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday [6 Jan], and that he did not show up to meet them for a 6 p.m. departure. They learned from police that he had died…”
“A 55-year-old Alabama man who was an ardent supporter of President Trump also died during the siege. Washington police said 55-year-old Kevin D. Greeson, of Athens, died of a medical emergency Wednesday. Family members said he had a heart attack.”
“A 34-year-old Georgia woman was among the three people who died from medical emergencies … at the U.S. Capitol. City police said Thursday that Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, Ga., died of a medical emergency…”
Also see: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/dc-police-chief-says-3-people-died-of-medical-complications-as-pro-trump-rioters-violently-stormed-the-us-capitol/ar-BB1cxFbc
From Epoch Times 20 Apr 2021:
“An FBI official on Wednesday testified at a Senate hearing that she has no knowledge of any guns being recovered from suspects who were arrested during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.”
See at: https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-counterterrorism-official-no-firearms-recovered-during-jan-6-capitol-breach_3719267.html?welcomeuser=1
It was not an “armed insurrection”; 5 people were not “killed.”
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Open your eyes
Since Biden began, our country has and is a free fall of misdeed, confusion and chaos.
The country’s steering wheel is broken. It no longer can turn right. Each day our people are being pulled under by a political magnet of division, hate and destruction.
This degenerative exercise is expected to be looked at as normal. Our country’s well being is under assault from within.
For what and why is this happening? Ask Biden. It’s so sad that so many of our people, the house and congress are engaged in their dismantle the USA agenda. It’s mindless and shameful.
A big question to ask is why is the media sitting in the same saddle with these adversaries, as they ride their horses in insurrection, trampling over the greatness and goodness of our country.
This is so wrong, yet the media has no trouble providing support and cover up. Why is this done? We owe the children and unborn the country we had.
What is the ultimate goal they’re all hoping for? It can’t be to make a better country. We had the best country the world has ever known. Could it be the direction our country was headed, no.
Donald Trump had put our country on a solid sustainable track to the future. Could it be the pandemic, no, he stopped the pandemic from flying in and fast tracked the vaccine development and it’s delivery. What could it be?
How could it be big enough to cause anyone to want to dismantle and destroy the country they live in? Ask Biden, he must have the answer. Or how about the geniuses that write their hate letters criticizing those that do the job as they were entrusted to do.
These conflicted folks need help.
D.H. Clemens
Palmdale
Are you kidding?
One of our weekly “never Trump” letter writers wants me, a restaurant owner for over 25 years to give 3 cheers to the democrats handling of this state the last year. Are you kidding?
Fred Frakes
Quartz Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.